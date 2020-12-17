Coastguard's Old4New Lifejacket Upgrade Campaign coming to Rotorua

Old4New in Whangamata. Photo / Supplied

Coastguard's Old4New Lifejacket Upgrade Campaign is back for summer, with Rotorua one of the many locations being visited.

Two vans will be travelling to 63 boating hot-spots across the country, and the campaign will be in Rotorua on Monday, January 4, 8am to 11am, at Telfer Marine Rotorua - 236 Te Ngae Rd.

Latest figures from Maritime New Zealand show that the campaign is more relevant than ever with 1.7 million Kiwis, almost 45 per cent of the adult population, now out on the water and using an increasingly diverse array of water craft.

Coastguard chief executive Callum Gillespie says having two travelling vans this year helps meet the growing demand for the campaign across the country.

The Old4New Lifejacket Upgrade is one of Coastguard's leading water safety initiatives, with the aim to remove as many ill-fitting, damaged and old lifejackets from circulation as possible.

For five weeks over December 2020 and January 2021, Kiwis have the opportunity to trade in their old lifejackets for a great discount on a range of new, modern, fit-for-purpose Hutchwilco lifejackets.

Each year Old4New community ambassador Sue Tucker sees lifejackets in varying conditions being traded in.

"We keep seeing lifejackets that are 40 to 50 years old, if not older. Some lifejackets that were considered safe decades ago are now dangerous – for example, if one of the old kapok-filled lifejackets gets punctured, it can get waterlogged and becomes no better than a wet pillow around your neck."

While many of the lifejackets traded in are old and worn, Sue and the Old4New team are always pleased to see families making the most of the campaign by upgrading lifejackets children have outgrown.

"It just goes to show that this campaign is essential, because without it people would continue to use unfit lifejackets, which aren't going to keep them safe on the water," says Sue.

Over the past seven years more than 15,000 boaties have traded in their old, damaged or worn lifejackets for discounts on brand new, modern Hutchwilco lifejackets - meaning more than 15,000 Kiwis are now safer on the water.

Not only is the campaign an opportunity for the public to learn more about boating safety and lifejacket use, it's an opportunity to meet local Coastguard volunteers and learn more about the charity's lifesaving work.

If you can't make it to one of the van locations this year, retailer Boating and Outdoors will once again be offering the Old4New Upgrade in select stores around the country.

Old4New could not be possible without the support from partners, including Hutchwilco, Maritime New Zealand, Giltrap Volkswagen and Boating and Outdoors.

For more information and a full location schedule visit www.old4new.nz or contact Coastguard on 0800 BOATIE (262 843).

Bay of Plenty Old4New dates/locations

- Sunday, January 3, 8am to 11am, Sulphur Point Boat Ramp - 42 Cross Rd, Tauranga

- Sunday, January 3, 2pm to 5pm, Whakatāne Boat Ramp - Muriwai Drive, Whakātane

- Monday, January 4, 8am to 11am, Telfer Marine Rotorua - 236 Te Ngae Rd

- Monday, January 4, 2pm to 5pm, Trev Terry Marine, Kinloch - 140 Kenrigg Rd

- Tuesday, January 5, 8am to 11am, Trev Terry Marine, Taupō - 27 Nukuhau St