The police pursued a man across the Springfield Golf Course during a late-night chase on Saturday. Photo/Stephen Parker

A Rotorua golf club has been left out of pocket, with a big mess to clean up, after a police car chase that tore through parts of its course.

A police media spokesman said the driver of a black saloon failed to stop for police shortly after 11pm on Saturday.

The driver led police on a chase around the Springfield area before going through the Springfield Golf Course.

The chase ended when the driver was forced to ditch the car after running over road spikes laid by police.

As of yesterday, the driver was still on the run.

Springfield Golf Club president Brent Frew said there were a few areas of damage, which would have to be repaired from the club's own coffers.

"People kept talking about it, but I didn't know what had happened till I saw all the aftermath on Sunday," he said.

Mr Frew said this wasn't the first time cars had made it on to the course. In a recent incident a four-wheel-drive vehicle did doughnuts on the green.

"There are a few areas that obviously need repairing," he said.

"It looks like they came in from Douglas Rd and went out past the old groundkeeper's house, on the east side of the club."

He said the car would have endured a bumpy ride across the course.

"It's funny, because when you think of a golf course, when you're walking it, you think it's smooth and you don't notice the bumps," he said.

"They gouged out the ground as they've gone down into the hollows."

Mr Frew said the club had to carry on and get the repairs done.

"We will soil it, lay grass seeds and we'll get it sorted again."

Rotorua police area prevention manager Inspector Stuart Nightingale said inquiries are being made to find the driver of the vehicle.

"We have seized the vehicle, it has been impounded and has undergone forensic examination," he said.