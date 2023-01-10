Te Arawa Lakes Trust biosecurity manager, William Anaru, says boaties have become increasingly more aware of the importance of cleaning their vessels between lake visits. Photo / File

Te Arawa Lakes Trust biosecurity manager, William Anaru, says boaties have become increasingly more aware of the importance of cleaning their vessels between lake visits. Photo / File

With Rotorua’s lakes beckoning boaties from throughout New Zealand this summer, Te Arawa Lakes Trust is reminding locals and manuhiri (visitors) alike to thoroughly clean their vessels to stop the spread of invasive pests.

Te Arawa Lakes Trust’s biosecurity team has been out in force for the past five summers, performing boat inspections and educating people on stopping pest species spread across Te Arawa lakes.

In that time, the team has seen a positive shift in the behaviour of boaties and their awareness of protecting lakes and waterways, with a self-certification pass rate of 99 per cent so far in the 2022-23 summer period.

There are 10 publicly accessible lakes across the rohe, and Te Arawa Lakes Trust monitors all of them year round. The biosecurity team conducts boat inspections every summer until the end of March.

This summer period is also the first that Te Arawa Lakes Trust has operated a high-pressure washer to help efficiently and effectively rinse off vessels.

“People have been really positive this summer and are more conscious of why they need to ensure their boats aren’t carrying pest weeds and species between our lakes.

“There has been a bit of a fluctuation in the number of boaties on our lakes so far this summer, but our team have been out there every day — regardless of the weather — carrying out boat inspections and checking self-certifications.”

Anaru says most boaties understand and appreciate the work Te Arawa Lakes Trust is doing.

“We’ve had a few people get a bit annoyed when it’s busy and it’s taking longer to get their boat into the water, but what’s an extra five-minute wait when you consider the bigger picture?

“Most boaties are respectful and happy to comply — after all, if we put in the effort now, we will ensure our lakes can be enjoyed for generations to come.”

If you’re moving between waterways, you can help to reduce the spread of freshwater pests by using the Check, Clean, Dry (CCD) method:

Check all equipment and your vessel and trailer and remove any weed fragments before leaving the boat ramp.

Clean all equipment that has come in contact with the water using a decontamination solution as soon as practical.

Drain all water by removing bungs or sponging out any water lying in your vessel when you exit the waterway.

Dry equipment thoroughly before using it in another waterway.

Do it between every waterway, every time.

