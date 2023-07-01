Classical music fix for Midday Concert attendees

The New Zealand Chamber Soloists have a core group combining the talents of Katherine Austin on piano, Lara Hall on violin and James Tennant on cello.

The New Zealand Chamber Soloists have a core group combining the talents of Katherine Austin on piano, Lara Hall on violin and James Tennant on cello.

The New Zealand Chamber Soloists have been performing regularly throughout New Zealand and overseas since 2006.

The NZCS consists of prominent concerto soloists with national and international careers and extensive chamber music experience.

The core group is the piano trio combining the talents of Katherine Austin (piano), Lara Hall (violin) and James Tennant (cello). They have welcomed many other renowned New Zealand musicians and composers under the New Zealand Chamber Soloists’ banner.

The NZCS trio undertake a wide range of musical activities both in New Zealand and overseas. They maintain a busy concert performance schedule as soloists and as a trio with Chamber Music New Zealand.

A significant aspect of the work of the NZCS is the teaching of solo instrumental and chamber music pedagogy. The NZCS regularly present master classes focusing on solo and chamber music performance and technique. They have also produced recordings under the music label Atoll.

As lecturers past and present at the University of Waikato Conservatorium of Music, the New Zealand Chamber Soloists are committed to developing the next generation of performance musicians through a performance-rich curriculum. As a result, many students have won national and international competitions.

The New Zealand Chamber Soloists have a core group combining the talents of Katherine Austin on piano (centre), Lara Hall on violin and James Tennant on cello.

The New Zealand Chamber Soloists are dedicated to presenting classical music as a spontaneous and vivid experience. They celebrate the unique voice of New Zealand’s new generation of composers, alongside the works of the classical and 20th-century traditions.

The NZCS Midday Concert programme includes Haydn’s Trio in E major Hob XVI:28, Shostakovich’s Piano Trio no. 1 in C minor and Schumann’s Trio no. 1 in D minor.

The Details

Midday Concert: July 7, 12pm - 1pm

Where: St Andrew’s Anglican Church, Tītīraupenga St

Entry cost: $10 – cash only

For further details, call Tracey on 027 240 9228