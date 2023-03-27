(From left): Aorangi School principal Kairo McLean, former kaiako Judy Morris and Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell at the new playground's opening. Photo / Andrew Warner

There were cheers and clapping as the ribbon was cut on Aorangi School’s new junior playground, and, of course, plenty of laughter, smiles and squeals from children having fun as they tested out the equipment.

The schools’s new Judy Morris Playground was officially opened and blessed last Friday. It has been named after Judy, who was a long-serving kaiako at Aorangi School.

The new playground includes a range of equipment such as swings, a slide, a waka, a small ground trampoline, a climbing net and a tornado spinner.

Ideas for the playground’s design were put forward by a group of about 12 Aorangi pupils in 2021, as part of the Neighbourhood Play System programme with Rotorua Lakes Council and Sport Bay of Plenty.

Principal Kairo McLean says it was brilliant to have the official opening, and it was everything he hoped it would be and more.

“It was great to honour a past, long-serving staff member and name the playground after her. Also, to get students’ voices in designing the playground, so it is student-centred.”

He says it is a trauma-informed playground, which means it is designed to help kids regulate, with a lot of opportunities for motion included, such as swinging, bouncing and spinning.

It had been a long time since work was done on the playground, with painting done around 2003/2004, he says.

Kairo says a big thanks to Judy Morrison and her whānau, Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell and school community whānau who came out in support of the opening on the day.

Pupil Porsha Raupita, 10, was part of the group that came of up with design ideas for the new playground. She said seeing the new playground’s opening was a lot of fun, and she knows the juniors are going to love it.

“It feels great, because all of our ideas have come into one and made a new park for the juniors.”

Tohi Thompson, 10, was also part of the group, and said it was really good to have the new playground opened and that the swings were his favourite part.

He said it felt good to see their ideas come to life.

During the opening, Judy spoke, saying she had not been back to the school for a long time and that it was great to see it looking so, so beautiful.

“It’s just glorious, this new playground, all these lovely things you’ve got around you. When Matua Kairo called me, I cried, because I feel so honoured and so proud to be here and to open your playground for you today.

“Like Tania [Tapsell] said, you’re going to have so much fun here. It’s going to be a lovely place for you to be friends and make friends and look after each other, because that’s what we want you to do.

“Thank you so very much to you all and your whānau for being here today and making me feel so welcome and happy.”

Judy Morris cuts the ribbon while Aorangi School principal Kairo McLean applauds. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua Boys’ High School teacher Mark Trembath is a previous student of Aorangi School. He spoke at the opening of the positive influence that Judy Morris had on him and others as a teacher at the time.

He said: “I remember my time here as an Aorangi student myself. I grew up just down the road... I attended this kura from 1991 to 1997. This school holds some of the best years of my life.”

Mark quoted American historian Henry Brooks Adams, who once said: “A teacher affects eternity; he or she can never tell where the influence stops.”

“For me, this influence stems from my time at Aorangi with a beautiful, wonderful and strong wāhine toa teacher. This teacher [Judy Morris] has led me down a pathway to influence others in my life.

“So far, I have been humbled and honoured by many names. Coach, Matua, Mr Trembath, sir, dad, honey, even ‘our bro’. These names all acknowledge the roles I have stepped into over my lifetime so far. These roles were all made possible by the values and life learning that I gained in my foundational years here at primary school at Aorangi... Mrs Morris inspired me to become a teacher and believe in myself, thus I do the same with the students I teach.”

He says, to this day, when he runs into other ex-Aorangi students, they share the same experience and the admiration they have for Judy.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell also attended the opening, saying it was her pleasure to be there on behalf of Rotorua and the council to celebrate the day.

When she asked who was excited to give the playground a go, all the children’s hands shot up, and there was a loud chorus of “me”.

She explained to the pupils that the council looks after some of Rotorua’s parks and reserves, and that playgrounds are a really important part of that.

“I’ve got to admit this one’s looking pretty cool, and especially those swings.

“This has been designed incredibly well. This is the power of our tamariki, of our rangatahi.”

She said to the pupils: “When you share your ideas, your dreams and your thoughts, then that means we can have a better school, and a better Rotorua as well”.

Tania said being part of a school that is also brave enough to listen to the students is important too.

“It’s fantastic you’ve had a number of people help bring this dream to life, and also it’s great that not only you, but many students to come, will now be able to enjoy this playground too.”