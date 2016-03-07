City gears up for Crankworx (+video)

Rotorua's economy has already felt a lift with Crankworx starting this week and the organiser believes the event will bring in more profit than last year.

Crankworx Rotorua organiser Tak Mutu said the lead-up to the event had been awesome.

"We have had over 350 people volunteer and we had to turn more than 100 away. They have all been great."

Crankworx is the world's biggest mountain-biking festival and is expected to bring hundreds of riders and visitors to the city. Rotorua is the first stop on its 2016 tour before heading on to Les Gets, France and culminating in its Canadian home base of Whistler, British Columbia.

Mr Mutu said he expected this year to bring in even more profit than last year's inaugural event. "We know the first year saw an extra $3.7 million come into the local economy and we expect that to get better and better." He said Rotorua had grown with people re-investing their money and was taking off in a major way.

"There's no reason people shouldn't be here. We have some of the best bikers in the world. There will be plenty of entertainment, music, and heaps of food."

Wide Open Distributors owner Matt Whitaker said the co-ordination leading up to Crankworx had been "pretty manic".

"For us it's about co-ordinating our expo and having international guests ready ... I'm hoping it will be a step up on last year and there will be more spectators nationally. Hopefully it makes for a busy week."

He said the Wide Open bike technicians had been busy building bikes for a demonstration that would be on show during Crankworx.

Chamber of Commerce chief executive Darrin Walsh said Crankworx was an event that would bring people into Rotorua.

"Like any event, it's only as good as it's marketing and this one seems to be on track and I think it will be great economically for Rotorua," Mr Walsh said.

Rotorua Holiday Inn general manager Kent Breeze said he expected the hotel to fill up over the week because of Crankworx.

"We are in high occupancy and we expect to sell out. There are other events on this weekend as well so I expect other hotels will sell out also."

