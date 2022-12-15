Launch of the Daily Post Christmas appeal 2022

Cans, cookies, crackers, books and festively wrapped presents: there’s a little bit of everything under the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas tree, all ready to be given to the Salvation Army Foodbank.

Yesterday, staff at the paper’s office held their annual bring-a-can day to support the foodbank as part of the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal.

Rotorua Daily Post editor Scott Inglis said the paper’s staff were 100 per cent behind the appeal each year.

“Our office can day is just one of the ways the team comes together to support the Salvation Army foodbank at Christmas.”

Rotorua Daily Post Chritstmas Appeal. NZME staff (clockwise from left) Laura Smith, Zizi Sparks, Felix Desmarais, Kim Gillespie, Shauni James and Maryana Garcia. Photo / Ben Fraser

Inglis said that during the six-week appeal, Rotorua Daily Post reporters and photographers put in a lot of work behind the scenes to encourage and celebrate foodbank donations from all over Rotorua.

“This year, the need in the community has been greater. In the course of our reporting, we’ve met people who have needed help, and with Christmas just over a week away, we’re happy to do what we can to help families enjoy the season.”

The Rotorua Daily Post staff held their own Bring a Can day on Wednesday. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Rotorua Weekender editor Shauni James said being part of the appeal again in 2022 had been “amazing”.

“It is one of my favourite times of year, because seeing the community’s generosity and support for others in our community is so heart-warming.

“As this is our appeal, it only right that we make donations where we can too, and it’s been great to see colleagues bringing in a bunch of cans and food items.”

The Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal is a six-week appeal, run in conjunction with the Rotorua Weekender and The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM.

Every year, the appeal calls for donations to the Salvation Army foodbank ahead of Christmas. Last year, a total of $65,792.10 was raised through cash and food donations.

This year’s appeal is heading into the home stretch next week, with next Friday being the final day for donations.