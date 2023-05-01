It’s important to be as informed as possible when making vaccination decisions, writes Jo Raphael.

OPINION

Three children, all under a year old have died from whooping cough this year, according to Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand.

This is devastating, of course. The news has prompted fears of a whooping cough outbreak this winter.

I looked up the symptoms of whooping cough in children because while I know about the disease, its existence to me is amorphous.

I’ve never had it, I don’t know anyone who’s had it. I’ve also been vaccinated against it as part of my childhood schedule of vaccines.

The Ministry of Health’s website says it’s a serious, highly infectious disease spread by coughing and sneezing. The first signs are similar to a cold - blocked or runny nose, sneezing, a mild fever and persistent spasms of coughing often followed by a “whoop”.

These fits become uncontrollable and are worse at night, the disease will cause gasping for breath between coughing fits and the child may bring up a thick mucus that can cause vomiting and is a choking hazard.

This sounds horrific.

Just imagine a baby having to deal with this. It’s absolutely unthinkable.

It comes as the Ministry of Health reports concerning figures showing childhood immunisation rates are down for children under 6 months - the very time of life they are the most vulnerable to some of these diseases such as whooping cough.

In the final quarter of 2022, in the Bay of Plenty 58.3 per cent of babies 6 months or younger had full childhood immunisation coverage. In the Lakes district, the figure sat at 55.9 per cent. The national figure is 68.7 per cent. The figures were from Te Whatu Ora data released in February.

“That puts a lot of our babies at risk. It means the most vulnerable members of our population are likely to end up with those infections and in hospital very unwell,” Three Lakes Clinic GP Dr Cate Mills says.

She’s correct. We all know about herd immunity - when a large percentage of the population is protected, it helps protect those who are the most vulnerable.

Vaccines work. The science is proven. But don’t take my word for it. It’s important to be as informed as possible when making decisions like this for your child.

Talk to your GP, nurse or another health professional you trust and have them go through your concerns with you.

I believe Covid-19 has been a key disruptor of our children’s vaccination schedules and, given the nationwide push for everyone to get vaccinated against Covid-19, parents may be experiencing vaccine fatigue.

But it’s worth making sure your children are protected against illnesses such as whooping cough.

Just imagine having to listen helplessly to your child at night coughing and struggling to breathe.

It would be absolutely heartbreaking.