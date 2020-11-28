'Character and heart' attracts new owners to Rotorua's Abracadabra Cafe and Bar

Abracadabra's new owner Alina Chourasia is chuffed by the local support she's received since taking over. Photo / Andrew Warner

It was the character and heart of Abracadabra Cafe and Bar that first attracted Alina and Shail Chourasia.

The Taupō couple were looking to branch out from their successful Taupō cafe Store House but initially had their eyes set on a place in Tauranga or Mount Maunganui.

Then they visited Rotorua's much-loved Abracadabra and knew it was the property for them.

"We always wonder why we couldn't love something that was brand new and low maintenance but we have always been drawn to places that have heart and have character and that's what Abracadabra has.

"When we first visited, we knew we wanted it. It wasn't an impulse buy, but it was an emotional buy because we knew it was what we had been looking for.

"We had been thinking about buying another business for about 10 months and put in our first offer a couple of weeks before the nationwide lockdown. During Covid-19 we put our plans on hold because we weren't sure it was a good time to have two businesses.

"But after a while we decided to just go for it. It felt right, it was the right place for us."

The Chourasias took over the keys from previous owners Nadia Goldbert and Justin Genest just over a month ago.

In a Facebook post, Goldbert and Genest said it was "time to move on from our wonderful business of six and a half years and start a new adventure".

"It has been an incredible journey with so many wonderful memories, we have met so many lovely people and customers who have turned into friends over the past few years.

"We'd like to say a very big thank you to everyone who has supported our business. It has been the most incredible journey and we have loved being your hosts and getting to know you all."

Kia Ora to all our beautiful customers & friends.

We'd like to say farewell to you all. Today Justin & I have sold... Posted by Abracadabra Cafe & Bar on Sunday, 11 October 2020

Chourasia said the settling in period had been smooth, though some regulars had called, anxious to check whether there would be changes to the celiac-friendly kitchen.

"We wanted people to know we have no intention of changing what Justin and Nadia have created. Abracadabra is well-loved by locals and there is a demand for raw food, and vegan and celiac-friendly dishes so we want to keep that going.

"Like any business, we will evaluate the menu each year and make sure we know what's doing well and what isn't but the cafe has an amazing vibe, fabulous customers and an amazing team and we don't want to change that.

"The local support has also been amazing. Abracadabra is lucky to have so many supporters who want to see the business do well, especially when Covid-19 is threatening so many businesses."

Chourasia and her husband are both trained chefs and are drawn to the creativity of the job.

"Our whole hearts go into it. I left chefing about five years ago and went into real estate. I really loved that too but taking on a second cafe, it was just too much.

"With the Taupō cafe, two young children and now this, we're definitely busy but we love it and believe we have found something really special here.

"It is our goal to stay true to the vision Justin and Nadia had when they created Abracadabra and perhaps, in time, we will build on it and make it even better."