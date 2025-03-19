“We’d like to start a relief management service to help others to have a break off-farm, mentoring, or temporary management during times of mental stress.”
The couple believed upskilling and continuous training were strengths of their business and both have achieved PrimaryITO levels 1,2 and 3 and Livestock Production Level 5, and are currently studying towards the diploma.
Their future farming goals included continuing to grow equity and farm ownership.
The 2025 Central Plateau Dairy Trainee of the Year was Cameron George, a farm assistant on Richard Webber’s 510ha, 1000-cow Marotiri property.
He won $6640 in prizes and two merit awards.
Runner-up was Carl Donnell, a farm assistant on Andrew Kusabs’ 142.3ha, 412-cow farm in Rotorua. He won $2490 in prizes while third place went to 20-year-old farm assistant Claire Swindell who works on Robin Broderson’s 151ha, 350-cow Reporoa property.
She won $1800 in prizes.
The Central Plateau Dairy Industry Awards winners' field day is on April 3 at 10am at Tauhara North No 2 Trust, 2470 Old Taupo Rd, Kinleith, Tokoroa, S/N Fonterra 78088, where Share Farmers of the Year, Anthony and Danelle Kiff, are contract milking.
Also presenting at the field day will be the region’s Dairy Manager of the Year, Jas Singh Mander and Dairy Trainee of the Year, Cameron George.