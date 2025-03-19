“We’d like to start a relief management service to help others to have a break off-farm, mentoring, or temporary management during times of mental stress.”

2025 Central Plateau Share Farmers of the Year, Anthony and Danelle Kiff.

The couple believed upskilling and continuous training were strengths of their business and both have achieved PrimaryITO levels 1,2 and 3 and Livestock Production Level 5, and are currently studying towards the diploma.

Their future farming goals included continuing to grow equity and farm ownership.

Runners-up in the Central Plateau Share Farmer of the Year competition were Ben and Sherie Hayes who won $8565 in prizes and one merit award.

The couple are 50/50 sharemilkers for MF & CB Dempsey Trust Partnership, milking 340 cows on the 144ha Kakahi property.

Third placegetter in the Share Farmer category was awarded to Petrus and Mariette de Klerk who are contract milking on Roger Garland’s 220ha, 620-cow Mangakino property.

They won $4990 in prizes and three merit awards.

The winner of the 2025 Central Plateau Dairy Manager of the Year competition was Jas Singh Mander, a farm manager for Pāmu Farms of New Zealand’s 800ha, 2000-cow farm at Reporoa.

He won $8865 and two merit awards.

Growing up in India, he is a fourth-generation farmer and proud of the 600-year farming heritage in his family.

2025 Central Plateau Dairy Manager of the Year Jas Singh Mander.

“My parents raised me in the countryside and looking at green grass, hills and trees makes me happy.”

He identified learning English as a challenge he has overcome, as well as racism and bullying.

“Adjusting to a new culture was one of my biggest challenges, and then I met so many good people in the industry which helped me grow my farming style.”

The 35-year-old is proud of his management of a large farm and lifting production.

“When I took over it was a poor-performing farm with a high empty rate. Every year production has increased and it has become one of Pāmu’s most profitable farms within 19 dairy units.

“My staff coming to work with a big smile in the morning makes my day. I love to do, what I do.”

Runner-up in the Dairy Manager category was Kiki Ritmeester, an assistant manager on Pukerua Farm Ltd’s 72ha Reporoa property, milking 171 cows. She won $4590 in prizes and two merit awards.

Third placegetter was Cooper Corrigan, a first-time entrant who is farm manager on Mark and Janet Seymour’s 176ha, 500-cow Atiamuri farm.

The 28-year-old won $3065.

The 2025 Central Plateau Dairy Trainee of the Year was Cameron George, a farm assistant on Richard Webber’s 510ha, 1000-cow Marotiri property.

He won $6640 in prizes and two merit awards.

Runner-up was Carl Donnell, a farm assistant on Andrew Kusabs’ 142.3ha, 412-cow farm in Rotorua. He won $2490 in prizes while third place went to 20-year-old farm assistant Claire Swindell who works on Robin Broderson’s 151ha, 350-cow Reporoa property.

She won $1800 in prizes.

2025 Central Plateau Dairy Trainee of the Year Cameron George.

The Central Plateau Dairy Industry Awards winners' field day is on April 3 at 10am at Tauhara North No 2 Trust, 2470 Old Taupo Rd, Kinleith, Tokoroa, S/N Fonterra 78088, where Share Farmers of the Year, Anthony and Danelle Kiff, are contract milking.

Also presenting at the field day will be the region’s Dairy Manager of the Year, Jas Singh Mander and Dairy Trainee of the Year, Cameron George.

Further details on the winners and the field day can be found at www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz.

Share Farmer Merit Awards:

· DairyNZ – People and Culture Award Anthony and Danelle Kiff

· Ecolab Total Farm Hygiene and Innovation Award Petrus and Mariette De Klerk

· Federated Farmers Leadership Award Anthony and Danelle Kiff

· Honda Farm Safety, Health and Biosecurity Award Petrus and Mariette De Klerk

· LIC – Animal Wellbeing, Recording and Productivity Award Petrus and Mariette De Klerk

· Ecogas - Fertify Ltd Environmental Sustainability Award Benjamin and Sherie Hayes

· Trelleborg Sustainable Pasture Award Anthony and Danelle Kiff

· ASB Business Performance Award Anthony and Danelle Kiff

· Stretton and Co Ltd Industry Contribution Award Alastair Neville and Tamzyn Coady

Dairy Manager Merit Awards:

· CowManager Livestock Management Award Kiki Ritmeester

· Fonterra Dairy Management Award Jas Singh Mander

· DeLaval Pasture and Feed Management Award Jas Singh Mander

· I.S Dam Lining Ltd Environmental Sustainability Award Pablo Lugo Bedoya

· Dairy Training Ltd People and Leadership Award Kiki Ritmeester

· PerrinAg Personal Planning and Financial Management Award Shaun Braithwaite

· BlackmanSpargo Rural Law Ltd Emerging Talent Award Rebecca Voysey

Dairy Trainee Merit Awards:

· DairyNZ Practical Skills Award Cameron George

· Piako Tractors Emerging Talent Award Lopez Kerisiano

· T H Enterprises Farming Knowledge Award Cameron George

· NZ Farmers Livestock Communication & Industry Involvement Award Taine Mitchell