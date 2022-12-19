Lola Bennett (centre) celebrates turning 100 with friend Curly Elminger, 96 (left), and Taupo Mayor David Trewavas.

The past century has brought a huge amount of change; the invention of the television, World War II, 23 prime ministers of New Zealand, and of course the Covid-19 pandemic. Amazingly, one Taupō woman saw all of this, and much more.

Lola Bennett was celebrated recently at a special 100th birthday party at Summerset By the Lake, where she has lived for the past 20 years.

About 50 friends and family gathered to celebrate the milestone birthday of the centenarian, who was born in Wellington on December 14, 1922.

The party, also attended by Taupō Mayor David Trewavas, kicked off with a speech by Kate Rogoz, Summerset village manager.

Rogoz spoke about Bennett’s remarkable, long life, her work at matchbox and envelope factories, marriage to late husband Keith, and their camping holidays with their two children.

She also spoke about Bennett’s inquisitive and active nature.

She recounted a recent call they had received from tradies on the nearby Wharewaka housing development, reporting that Bennett had been spotted driving her mobility scooter across the building site in order to “have a look” at what was going on.

Turning 100 also hadn’t dulled her sharp sense of humour. When asked about the day of the week on which she was born, Bennett joked “I don’t know, I wasn’t there!”

In her speech, Rogoz also paid tribute to her “incredible contribution to the lives of residents” at Summerset, describing Bennett as “determined, headstrong, fiercely independent”.

“You have to be, in everything,” was Bennett’s response.

Lola Bennett blows out the candles on her 100th-birthday cake.

Mayor Trewavas shared his amazement at the life and legacy of Bennett, who has five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

“You are the youngest 100-year-old I’ve ever seen,” he said.

Bennett’s daughter-in-law, Barbara, said it had been a privilege to be a part of the family. “Lola always wanted to be the best that she can be.”

“But if you get on the wrong side of her, watch out!”

Summerset caregiver Pixie Fincham summed up how those who met Lola felt about her.

“They broke the mould when they made her”.