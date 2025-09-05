Advertisement
CCTV catches attempted jet ski theft in Rotorua suburb of Koutu; three charged with burglary

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read

Thanks to the CCTV, police caught the alleged offenders while they were still on the property. Photo / 123rf

Alleged would-be jet ski thieves have been caught in the act by a person watching their home-CCTV, police say.

Police received a report around 2.50pm on Wednesday after someone watching a live feed of their CCTV witnessed five people allegedly gain access to their Koutu property and try to

