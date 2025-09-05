Three men, aged 49, 55 and 38, are due to appear in the Rotorua District Court on separate days this month.
Police said they had insufficient evidence to charge the other two people arrested at the scene.
“With the report being made as the offending was taking place, we were able to react quickly and disrupt the offenders’ plans,” said the Rotorua area prevention manager, Inspector Phil Gillbanks.
“We understand the impact residential crimes have on victims and communities.
“This type of offending, where people’s homes are targeted, is totally unacceptable, and the fact that we are able to bring these offenders to justice is great.”
Police encourage the community to report incidents like these, or other suspicious behaviour, immediately by calling 111 if it is happening now, or 105 if it’s after the fact.