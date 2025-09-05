Thanks to the CCTV, police caught the alleged offenders while they were still on the property. Photo / 123rf

CCTV catches attempted jet ski theft in Rotorua suburb of Koutu; three charged with burglary

Alleged would-be jet ski thieves have been caught in the act by a person watching their home-CCTV, police say.

Police received a report around 2.50pm on Wednesday after someone watching a live feed of their CCTV witnessed five people allegedly gain access to their Koutu property and try to steal their jet ski.

Police say they were able to catch the alleged offenders while still on the property.

Five people were arrested, and three men have been charged with burglary of over $5000.