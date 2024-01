Police were called just after 4pm. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are responding to a serious two-car crash on Broadlands Rd near Taupō.

The crash was reported to police at 4.10pm.

Police said they would update injuries when more information was available.

Traffic management was being put in place and motorists were asked to follow the directions of emergency services staff.