The rental crisis is still a major problem.

Opinion

I have never been homeless. I’ve had many landlords over the years, including the Government, and all have been fair and reasonable.

I’ve received Christmas hampers and grocery vouchers on more than one occasion alongside avocados and fresh fruit baskets.

These were gestures of kindness to thank my family for being good tenants. At the time, it certainly bought a smile to my face. My husband and I are fortunate to own our own home now, and I am glad I am off that merry-go-round.

When we first moved to Tauranga 10 years ago, it was a nightmare trying to find a rental. I put that down to having a dog and cat, which were our daughter’s best friends and part of our family. In the end, we had to take the only house we could get with animal-loving landlords.

We were more than grateful it all worked out, and we stayed there for a couple of years while we saved our deposit.

I think of myself as lucky, considering the housing/rental crisis happening across our region. Trade Me figures show median weekly rent across the Bay of Plenty last month had jumped from $550 in April 2021 to $650, the same as in Auckland and Wellington.

But it’s not only the steep rises in rent that are frightening. It is the fact some people can’t get a house, unit or flat in the first place.

As reported last week, we have beneficiaries with children crammed into motels - including a mother of six in Rotorua who says it “sucks”. Then there are wage earners Jayden Jarvis and Ngakaraunga Hunapo, who have their own families but were forced to live with whānau.

Tradie Dan Nash is living in his van with two dogs, and they are only the tip of the iceberg. Times are tough and the situation has been made worse by cost of living increases.

I agree with Tauranga Rentals principal director Dan Lusby, who feels for tenants who can’t get rentals because demand continues to outstrip supply. He says some people’s scenarios are “heartbreaking”.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to work out that there are simply not enough homes in New Zealand. Another worrying thought is our migration figures are climbing.

This housing crisis is a complex, growing problem, and while the Government can keep track of people moving in and out of motels, what about other people living in cars, garages or other terrible conditions?

To be fair, there are state homes being built across the country, but that isn’t happening fast enough and isn’t likely to help many working people.

Kāinga Ora’s home ownership schemes will though, and it deserves more taxpayer money.

There is no easy fix.

In my opinion, the rental crisis is a national disgrace.