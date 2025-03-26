CardioScan Aotearoa has opened a clinic in Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua residents will no longer need to travel to Hamilton for two private diagnostic services which assess the heart and sleep.

CardioScan Aotearoa Lakes opened on Haupapa St on March 12 and offers two tests which had not been available privately in the Lakes region until now.

CardioScan general manager and sleep physiologist Jez Morris said this included a Level 2 sleep study which allowed staff to assess “sleep architecture” (the structure of sleep) which could be carried out in a patient’s home.

The second test was a stress echo which used ultrasound imaging to check how well a patient’s heart worked under stress, typically during exercise, to help diagnose conditions such as coronary artery disease.

Both tests were previously only available privately in Hamilton, Morris said.