CardioScan Aotearoa opens clinic in Rotorua

Megan Wilson
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
2 mins to read

CardioScan Aotearoa has opened a clinic in Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua residents will no longer need to travel to Hamilton for two private diagnostic services which assess the heart and sleep.

CardioScan Aotearoa Lakes opened on Haupapa St on March 12 and offers two tests which had not been available privately in the Lakes region until now.

CardioScan general manager and sleep physiologist Jez Morris said this included a Level 2 sleep study which allowed staff to assess “sleep architecture” (the structure of sleep) which could be carried out in a patient’s home.

The second test was a stress echo which used ultrasound imaging to check how well a patient’s heart worked under stress, typically during exercise, to help diagnose conditions such as coronary artery disease.

Both tests were previously only available privately in Hamilton, Morris said.

CardioScan Aotearoa Lakes opened on Haupapa St on March 12. Photo / Supplied
The new clinic - which offers advanced cardiac, respiratory, and sleep diagnostic services - would provide direct access to cardiorespiratory diagnostic tests reducing the need to travel, in some cases out of province, and in a timely manner, he said.

“We are deeply committed to making a meaningful impact on the health and well-being of the people in our community.”

The new clinic is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its services across New Zealand.

Its head office is in New Plymouth, and it has established clinics in Whanganui and Palmerston North.

Patients can contact the clinic directly or via their health practitioner.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.

