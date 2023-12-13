A car crashes through Rotorua resident Mani Gill's fence before hitting his van and house. Photo / Andrew Warner, Supplied

A couple feel “lucky” after a car crashed through a fence, into a parked van and the front of their house last night.

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on Westbrook Place around 10.15pm, a spokeswoman said.

The sole occupant was taken to hospital and police were making inquiries.

Rotorua resident Mani Gill said when they came home last night around 10.30pm, they thought they may have left the gas on and there had been an explosion.

A car smashed through this Rotorua couple's fence before hitting their van and coming to rest against the house. Photo / Ben Fraser

The fence was knocked down, the lawn was torn up, his work van was damaged, all caused by a car that ended up against his outside wall of his bedroom.

Gill said it was “lucky” they weren’t home when this happened and said it would have been “very scary” if they were.

In CCTV footage provided to the Rotorua Daily Post, a car can be seen hitting a parked van at speed.

The hit significantly slowed the vehicle as it continued moving toward the house.

Gill said the only damage to the bedroom was, luckily, some bricks had been knocked in.

His van was still usable, though the side was damaged.

The fence was bowled over, the grass had been torn up by the tyres, and he said three poles had been knocked over.

He’s lived in the house since 2021 with his wife, and said they never had any fears around cars crashing into their property, until now.

Cira Olivier is a social issues and breaking news reporter for NZME Bay of Plenty. She has been a journalist since 2019.















