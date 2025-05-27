Advertisement
Car crashes into Rotorua CBD building, damages Reboot Rotorua

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
2 mins to read

A car has crashed into Reboot Rotorua in the CBD. Video / Kelly Makiha

A Rotorua gym owner has described windows exploding after a car crashed through the front of his building this morning.

Police said they received a report of a three-vehicle crash, where a vehicle had collided with a Fenton St building, at 11.40am.

Another vehicle involved in the crash left the scene.

“Inquiries are ongoing to locate the vehicle and the driver," a police spokesperson said.

A photo sent to the Rotorua Daily Post showed a damaged silver car on the footpath outside Reboot Rotorua on the corner of Eruera and Fenton Sts.

A car has crashed into Reboot Rotorua in the CBD.
Gym owner Simon Chisholm said he was down the road getting lunch when he heard a loud crash.

“I was like, f***, what was that? Then I got a phone call from [staff member] Paige so I ran down.”

He said she got “a hell of a fright”.

“She’s a bit shaken up but she’s alright. I’m just thankful no one was hurt.”

“It made a hell of a noise, it just exploded, the windows.”

No one was training in the gym at the time, Chisholm said.

“There’s meant to be a class at 4.30pm at this stage, we’ll see how we go in the next couple of hours.

“She’ll be right, it’s just security. The aluminium joinery is buggered so I have a commercial guy coming in for a look.”

A car has crashed into Reboot Rotorua in the CBD.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one person was taken to Rotorua Hospital in a moderate condition and three others were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police were looking into the circumstances of the crash.

The road was closed at the intersection of Eruera and Fenton Sts.

