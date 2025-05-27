A Rotorua gym owner has described windows exploding after a car crashed through the front of his building this morning.
Police said they received a report of a three-vehicle crash, where a vehicle had collided with a Fenton St building, at 11.40am.
Another vehicle involved in the crash left the scene.
“Inquiries are ongoing to locate the vehicle and the driver," a police spokesperson said.
A photo sent to the Rotorua Daily Post showed a damaged silver car on the footpath outside Reboot Rotorua on the corner of Eruera and Fenton Sts.