A car has crashed into Reboot Rotorua in the CBD. Video / Kelly Makiha

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

27 May, 2025 12:31 AM 2 mins to read

A Rotorua gym owner has described windows exploding after a car crashed through the front of his building this morning.

Police said they received a report of a three-vehicle crash, where a vehicle had collided with a Fenton St building, at 11.40am.

Another vehicle involved in the crash left the scene.

“Inquiries are ongoing to locate the vehicle and the driver," a police spokesperson said.

A photo sent to the Rotorua Daily Post showed a damaged silver car on the footpath outside Reboot Rotorua on the corner of Eruera and Fenton Sts.