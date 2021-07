Police were called to reports of a car that had crashed into a petrol station. Photo / File

Police were called to reports of a car that had crashed into a petrol station. Photo / File

A car crashed into a petrol station in Taupō this afternoon.

A police media communications spokesman said police were called to reports a car had crashed into a petrol station on Heuheu St at 12.15pm.

There did not appear to be anyone injured as a result of the crash, the spokesman said.