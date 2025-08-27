Judges said Stuart’s submission “reflected his confidence, enthusiasm, and clear passion for construction”.

“His knowledge and skill were evident throughout the site visit and interview, where he spoke with ease about his project and demonstrated a strong understanding of building processes.

“His personable nature and professional approach made him a pleasure to judge.”

Judges praised his focus, technical ability and quality result in the practical challenge.

“His commitment to excellence and positive attitude confirms that he has a bright future ahead in the industry,” judges said.

Judges described second-place winner Murray, from J and L Build, as enthusiastic, capable and professional.

“Richard’s preparation and submission showcased his strong foundation in carpentry, excellent communication skills, and genuine passion for the trade.”

He demonstrated “in-depth industry knowledge”.

Rendall from Oswald Construction “came well-prepared at every stage of the competition, demonstrating professionalism and a commitment to her craft”, judges said.

“Georgia’s submission and project highlighted her confidence, and infectious enthusiasm for carpentry.”

Georgia Rendall, third place winner.

Master Builders chief executive Ankit Sharma said supporting apprentices was about building skills and futures.

“Our industry is growing and changing, with new technologies, building systems, and regulations.

“But the need for skilled people on the tools remains at the heart of it all.”

Competitors at the Master Builders Carters Apprentice of the Year Bay of Plenty competition.

Sharma said the competition showed the future of the construction sector was in good hands.

“It’s inspiring to see young apprentices stepping up - learning not just how to build homes, but how to lead teams and deliver quality for communities across Aotearoa.”

Stuart will join the leading apprentices from each region at the national competition, which includes a 45-minute interview with a national judging panel and an intensive six-hour practical challenge.

It will take place on October 9 and 10 at The Cloud in Auckland.