There were high-fives, photos, autographs, and plenty of beaming faces as the Rotorua community gathered to meet the NRL Māori and Indigenous All Star men’s and women’s teams on Wednesday afternoon.

The store was buzzing and bustling as long lines of people made their way around the tables meeting players.

Māori All Stars co-captain James Fisher-Harris said it had been cool and humbling to engage with the public - “It’s especially great to come and do this for our people.”

As children went by getting autographs and asking for photos with their role models, he said he remembered being young like this and that it was a great opportunity for the young ones.

“We didn’t get this opportunity. It’s great to give back like this, and it is packed too.”

Glenholme School’s Indie Cunningham, 7, and Keano Cunningham, 9, were among the many children at the event.

Indie and Keano said they had wanted to go along to meet the teams because they both liked rugby and played rugby league. They would be going along to watch the games.

They said it had been exciting to get autographs and meet the players, who had asked them about what sports they played.

Ezekiel Saylor-Pau, 14, and Nehemiah Saylor, 12, were visiting Rotorua from Townsville in Australia.

Ezekiel said it felt amazing to meet the players, and it was great to see the cultures being represented from both teams.

There were plenty of smiles as children met their role models. Photo / Shauni James

They had asked and talked to the players about topics such as their childhood and growing up, he said.

Nehemiah said one of the Indigenous All Stars players had recognised his shirt and asked if he was from Townsville - “It felt so cool”.

Rotorua’s Hope Simon was at the event with Grayson Simon, 6, and Te Rehutaimoana Tamou-Tuhakaraina, 6.

She said events like this helped inspire young ones such as Grayson and Te Rehutaimoana, who wanted to play league when they were older.

They would definitely be going to the game, she said.

The NRL Harvey Norman All Stars men’s and women’s matches will take place tomorrow at Rotorua International Stadium.

It will be the first time the NRL matches, which select the best indigenous players from New Zealand and Australia, have been held off Australian soil.

Gates open on Saturday at 1.15pm with a friendly game of touch between Indigenous and Māori All Stars at 2.15pm. The women’s game kicks off at 3.30pm and the men’s match kicks off at 5.45pm. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster.







