Paul Stanyer has raised concerns about the ease of availability of nangs- nitrous oxide canisters - in NZ. Inset photo / Andrew Warner

A former methamphetamine addict says it’s “absolutely terrible” how easily accessible “nangs” are in New Zealand, and believes they could be a gateway to harder drugs for young people.

‘Nangs’ is one of the names for cream chargers - small canisters of nitrous oxide used in the hospitality industry to whip cream - that can be inhaled for what one Rotorua teen user described as a “temporary” high.

They are sold in some dairies and vape stores, and online.

Tauranga’s Paul Stanyer, a former methamphetamine user of 23 years, said he would huff nitrous oxide to increase the sensation of meth throughout his addiction.

He said addiction destroyed his life and relationships, landed him in prison for a stint and affected his mental health.

Stanyer, who has been sober for five years, told the Bay of Plenty Times he started smoking cannabis at 13 before becoming addicted to meth.

“I would go through boxes and boxes of them [nangs],” he said.

“I think any substance use [is part of] a natural progression. We start off using cannabis, build a tolerance and progress to harder drugs.”

He said he believed huffing nangs could be a gateway to other substances.

He feared limited regulations around nangs would lead to young people building a tolerance before attempting “harder” drugs.

Paul Stanyer is a pastor at Curate church Tauranga and runs the faith-based programme Curate Recovery to support people recovering from drug addiction.

Stanyer said in his view, it was “absolutely terrible” people of any age could purchase nitrous oxide from stores.

“It should be illegal for dairies to be able to sell it.”

Stanyer said often people “use whatever they can get their hands on” and said poly-addictions were an issue he had seen people suffering with.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said it was illegal to supply nitrous oxide for inhalation without a prescription and retailers supplying recreational users of the drug “bear a responsibility” for the harm it may cause.

Mount Maunganui GP Tony Farrell, who specialises in addiction medicine, said he believed vape stores and dairies should not be able to sell nitrous oxide.

He said recreational use was considered “low-risk” in low doses, but overuse could cause brain damage from low oxygen levels. People with heart and lung conditions should avoid it.

Low blood pressure, irritation of the lungs, vitamin B12 deficiency and nerve damage were among other potential dangers of huffing the substance.

“The dangers would relate to the use of high dosages, using in a poorly ventilated space or daily multiple uses. Like alcohol, it could cause death in overdose.”

He said nitrous oxide was an anaesthetic and could cause dissociation, euphoria, flushing, lightheadedness, nausea and headaches.

“It can cause the giggles and is known as laughing gas.”

Nitrous oxide canisters and a balloon found on the side of the road in a Rotorua suburb. Photo / Andrew Warner

He said teenagers may typically use excessive doses.

“It is quite short-acting, so this might prompt teenagers to repeat-dose. It is pretty low-risk, really, as you would be taking it without a medical procedure to cope with as well. It’s all about dose and how frequently you use the drug.”

The Rotorua Daily Post spoke to a group of teenagers in Rotorua about nangs.

One 16-year-old said he first heard about them at parties. He described the high from using them as “temporary, about 10 seconds”.

A 15-year-old boy said he would try the drug at rugby practice if it was offered to him to “try it once”.

The group said they thought nangs should be harder to get.

Currently, anyone of any age is permitted to purchase the products if they make it clear to retailers their intent is to make whipped cream.

Nangs are also known as laughing gas, nos, or cream chargers. Photo / Andrew Warner

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said Medsafe “strongly” advised against the recreational use of nitrous oxide, saying it can have “serious physical effects on the lungs and mouth, can interact with other taken medicines or drugs and can lead to other medical issues with prolonged use”.

New Zealand Drug Foundation executive director Sarah Helm said a good first step for parents worried about their young person using nitrous oxide was an open conversation. There were tips on how to do this on its website.

Websites selling cream charges viewed by NZME offered multipacks ranging in size from 10 to 1080, priced from $16.

Most businesses NZME contacted for comment did not respond or declined to speak on company policies regarding selling the canisters.

One said it did not stock cream chargers.

Michaela Pointon is an NZME reporter based in the Bay of Plenty and was formerly a feature writer.