Busy season under way for Greenlea Rescue Helicopter

A hiker is rescued by winch after being injured in Tongariro National Park.

Greenlea Rescue Helicopter carried out 37 life-saving missions in December.

In its monthly report released this week, Greenlea reported an increase in missions of 68 per cent compared to November.

The rescues included 19 inter-hospital transfers, seven medical events, five rural or farming-related incidents and six motor vehicle accidents.

The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was commonly spotted in Rotorua, with 14 inter-hospital transfers there and one motor vehicle accident. The helicopter also visited Mangakino, Mt Tongariro and Reporoa throughout the month.

The action started on December 1, when the helicopter was sent to Reporoa for a man in his 20s who had sustained multiple critical injuries after being involved in an motor vehicle accident. He was flown to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday evening, December 4, the helicopter was sent to Te Kūiti for a man in his 20s who had sustained critical injuries after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday morning, December 8, the helicopter transported a man in his 70s who was suffering from a serious medical event. The patient was flown from Rotorua Hospital to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday morning, December 18, the helicopter went to Rotorua Hospital for a woman in her 20s who was suffering from serious breathing issues. She was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday morning, December 20, the helicopter was sent to Hot Water Beach for a man in his 70s who was suffering from a serious medical event. The patient was flown to Thames Hospital for further treatment.

The next day, December 21, the helicopter was sent to Kinloch for a teenage boy who had sustained serious fracture injuries after falling off his motorbike. The patient was flown to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

On Monday night, December 26, the helicopter was dispatched to Mangakino for a man in his 60s who had fallen and sustained head injuries. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday morning, December 28, the helicopter went to Tokoroa for a man in his 60s who had sustained injuries after falling off his mountain bike. The patient was in critical condition and was transported to Middlemore Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday morning, December 29, the helicopter went to Tongariro for a woman in her 40s who had sustained fracture injuries after falling while hiking. The patient was winched up by the rescue crew and flown to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

The same day, the helicopter was dispatched to Rotoiti for a woman in her 40s who had sustained serious injuries after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.