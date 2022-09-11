Acorn chairwoman Lesley Jensen and chief executive Lori Luke. Photo / Supplied

More than $3 million in donations distributed in the Bay of Plenty this year

Western Bay of Plenty Acorn Foundation's donors have enabled the distribution of more than $3 million to 213 charitable organisations, scholarships and award programmes in the region in 2022.

This is an increase of 50 per cent from last year's donations and is the first year more than $2 million was given.

Acorn chief executive Lori Luke said contributions can be given in a variety of ways. Each September the foundation distributes its endowment fund grants to the community, while pass-through giving, scholarship and award-granting take place throughout the year.

This year's donations included support for local rangatahi. Among these was the Bay of Plenty Youth Development Trust, which received $50,000.

Trust founder Craig Nees said the support will enable it to employ for a very strategic role that will support other organisations working with youth and itself.

"The new dual role will serve as the Lead Facilitator for the Piritahi Youth Collective and the front desk face at Youth Central reception so that we can expand our services as a Youth Hub in the BOP."

Blue Light Ventures also received a grant. Wendy Robertson said she and the team were thrilled with the $30,000.

"It will come as no surprise to the donors how much this is needed in our semi-rural communities where they have no public transport."

New vet sector collaboration aims to shape a sustainable future

Vet Futures Aotearoa is a new collaboration of key players in the veterinary sector who are seeking to shape a sustainable future.

A website has also been launched outlining the group's work on issues such as business and environmental sustainability, wellbeing, telemedicine and developing a stable, dynamic and diverse workforce.

Vet Futures is being driven by representatives from Massey University School of Veterinary

Science; New Zealand Veterinary Association (NZVA); Veterinary Council of New Zealand

(VCNZ); Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI); Allied Veterinary Professionals Regulatory

Council (AVPRC); New Zealand Veterinary Nurses Association (NZVNA); and representatives from allied veterinary professional education.

New Zealand Veterinary Association chief executive Kevin Bryant said it wanted everyone

involved in the veterinary profession to contribute and give it their perspectives on what

the future might look like.

"Along with workforce development, we will be looking at how veterinary businesses

maintain their viability, look after their people and continue to provide the best possible

care. We'll also be considering topics such as veterinary wellbeing, education, training and

leadership," he said.

Port of Tauranga director to retire

After almost 10 years as a director of Port of Tauranga Limited, Kimmitt Ellis is retiring.

The company announced the news of the non-executive director this week.

Ellis had advised that he will not seek re-election at the 2022 Annual Meeting to be held on October 28.

He has been a director of the company since 2013 and is currently chairman of the Remuneration Committee.

Kimmitt Ellis is retiring from the Port of Tauranga. Photo / Supplied

Port of Tauranga chairwoman Julia Hoare said the board had greatly benefited from his extensive experience.

"The board extends its thanks to Kim for his significant contribution during his long tenure.

"He leaves with our best wishes for the future."

REINZ Awards

Bay of Plenty real estate agencies took scooped four awards at the prestigious 2022, annual REINZ Awards for Excellence.

Bay of Plenty real estate agencies did well at this years REINZ Awards for Excellence. Photo / Supplied

Awards won by Bay of Plenty agencies included Business Broker Salesperson of the Year: Linda Harley – ABC Business Sales, Tauranga.

Small Business Brokerage Office of the Year: ABC Business Sales, Tauranga. Medium Business Brokerage Office of the Year: LINK Business Brokers, Bay of Plenty and Medium Rural Office of the Year: Bayleys Success Realty, Tauranga.

REINZ chief executive Jen Baird wanted to congratulate all the finalists and winners.

''After the challenges of last year which saw our awards adapted into a

virtual ceremony, it was wonderful to come together and celebrate in-person again. Every year we see such a high calibre of entries submitted, and this year was no exception.''

This year 41 awards were handed out to agents from different sectors of the

industry.

Pacifica Shipping launching second vessel

Pacifica Shipping is to launch a second vessel, "MV Takutai Chief", in a service upgrade to support increasing demand for coastal services. It says it will also contribute towards reducing New Zealand's freight emissions by encouraging modal shift of heavy cargo off road/rail and onto "The Blue Highway".

It will commence operations on the coast in Auckland on September 19.

Built in 2010, MV Takutai Chief is a 1,300 20-foot equivalent unit container vessel and will complement the existing New Zealand inter-island domestic freight services provided by MV Moana Chief.

The new vessel will commence a fixed-day weekly service calling at Auckland, Lyttelton, Tauranga, and Timaru or Marsden Point on alternating weeks.

With two vessels deployed in tandem, Pacifica Shipping will service Auckland, Lyttelton and Tauranga twice a week on a 3.5-day frequency.

Line manager Jan-Hendrik Hintz said Pacifica Shipping was better equipped to meet the growing demand for coastal services by providing reliable inter-island domestic freight delivery and increased coverage to regional ports, such as the fortnightly fixed-day call to Timaru.

Childhood dream realised at University's Tauranga graduation

A University of Waikato master's student who led research on bronze whaler sharks graduated from the University's Tauranga Campus on September 2.

Melissa Kellett received her Master of Science (Research) in Biological Sciences degree. She has been investigating the role bronze whalers play within coastal New Zealand waters, and the possible impact if removed from local marine systems.

She is one of a number graduating from the campus.

"I feel a combination of excitement and relief to be graduating. My journey to get here has been a long one."

The first-class honours student juggled solo-parenting, part-time work and an eight-year master's degree.

Melissa Kellett graduated from the University of Waikato this month. Photo / Supplied

Her obsession with the marine world began after her mum took her to the movies to see Free Willy at the age of eight.

"From there, Christmas presents comprised of books on the ocean and adopted marine animals, and I would label and learn the parts of a fish in the weekend for fun."

She took up competitive swimming and surf lifesaving to get closer to the ocean and went out on fishing trips with her dad and his friends.

"This is when I saw my first shark, but also the mistreatment of them. Little did I know this was to become my greatest focus."

Bronze whalers are typically found in temperate shelf environments, yet little is known about their movements during winter when sightings and interactions within inshore waters cease.

As part of her master's research, Kellett put satellite tags on a small number of bronze whalers that were caught locally in the Tauranga Harbour, indicating the sharks were travelling further offshore and spending time in oceanic waters in the cooler months.

"Satellite tags hadn't been used on this species before, so this was the first official documentation of such movements."

Kellett hopes to do her PhD in the near future, continuing to build her skills and knowledge, and develop more expertise in the area of shark and fisheries management.

She is working for a locally owned pelagic fishery where she ensures compliance with the Food and Fisheries Acts and manages the sampling programme and supports the resident scientist.