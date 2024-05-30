Liam Dann breaks down the Budget for you. Video / NZ Herald





A Rotorua solo parent says the Government’s $14.7 billion of tax cuts announced in today’s Budget will not benefit those struggling “in any meaningful way”.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis announced today tax cuts will provide savings of up to $40 a fortnight for many workers, although the lowest income earners and superannuitants will only benefit by $9.

“It is a Budget for Kiwis who have been experiencing a prolonged cost-of-living crisis,” Willis said.

Social services administrator Kahukura Rogers-Rahurahu says they are disappointed with Budget 2024. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua-based social services administrator Kahukura Rogers-Rahurahu said they were “very disappointed” with Budget 2024.

“Realistically, most people who are struggling right now are not the ones going to benefit in any meaningful way.

“Anyone on the superannuation is not going to be any better off. Their power bills will outstrip any kind of tax break they get.”

Rogers-Rahurahu, a community organiser for the Rotorua Chamber of Pride and solo parent, said their rent was increasing so their tax cut would go towards that.

Asked what they would have liked to have seen, they said “actual strong investment and safety nets for our most vulnerable” such as pensioners, beneficiaries or children.

Breast cancer screening eligibility extension welcomed

Government funding will extend breast screening eligibility to include 70 to 74-year-olds - an election promise the National Party made in 2022.

The current screening age is women aged between 45 and 69.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis delivers her first Budget to Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Rotorua breast cancer survivor Lisa Beamsley, 56, told the Rotorua Daily Post the extension was “excellent” and she was “very happy” about it.

She believed having a free screening service encouraged people to go and said it was a “very important thing to do”.

Beamsley was diagnosed in 2007 with Grade 3 breast cancer at age 38 and had a partial mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation.

Breast Cancer Support Service Tauranga Trust service manager Rachel Quin Gilbert said it was “wonderful news” and “probably a long time coming”.

Quin Gilbert said she hoped it meant people would be diagnosed and treated earlier and “not have to in a financial quandary of whether they spend their money on that as they’re getting older”.

500 additional police ‘may not scratch the surface’ - Mayor

The Government is spending more than $220 million to honour its commitment to train 500 new police by the end of next year.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell said she had asked the Minister for Police for more local resourcing in Rotorua.

“So while the announcement of 500 more police is very positive for New Zealand, it will only be successful if they’re deployed to areas who need them most like Rotorua.

“Our police are invaluable for protecting and supporting our community’s safety.

“I’m concerned 500 police may not scratch the surface of numbers leaving due to inadequate pay so this needs to be addressed urgently too.”

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell. Photo / Laura Smith

Tapsell said people were feeling the pain of housing and living cost increases so it was positive to see the Government ease the burden by “reigning in” spending whilst continuing to invest in core services such as law and order, health, and education.

“This Budget supports regions to grow and become resilient which could be positive for Rotorua if we can attract a fair share of the Regional Infrastructure Fund.

“This will be vital to restoring our resilience to flooding and high lake levels as well as unlocking the development of new housing and industrial land which we’re desperately in need of and ready for.”





Some ‘relief’ for local councils

Some of the first projects to be announced from the new $1.2 billion Regional Infrastructure Fund were regional flood resilience projects, including in the Bay of Plenty.

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones said in a media release they included upgrades to stopbanks and floodwalls on the Whakatāne-Tauranga rivers scheme.

In a media release, Local Government New Zealand vice-president Campbell Barry said councils would see some relief from the “huge infrastructure challenge” they were facing.

However, “big questions” remained about long-term funding and financing of local government, he said.

“We’re encouraged to see the new Regional Infrastructure Fund will support co-investment with councils …

“We’re also pleased to see the Budget deliver on a proposal from regional councils for co-investment in critical flood protection.”

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.