Region-specific funding for infrastructure and tourism sustainability, equal pay for primary care nurses and better funding to support students with additional needs.

These are just some items on Budget 2023 wish lists in Rotorua.

Local leaders in education, health, tourism and business spoke to the Rotorua Daily Post ahead of the Government delivering its Budget tomorrow, unveiling spending priorities for the next year and beyond.

Tourism and economic development

RotoruaNZ chief executive Andrew Wilson said local priorities for the Budget included funding for sustainable tourism, infrastructure development, environmental conservation and education skills and programmes.

“The Budget should prioritise the region’s unique needs, promoting long-term sustainability while fostering economic growth and community development,” Wilson said.

“Rotorua desires investments that will boost tourism, improve connectivity, preserve natural resources and empower the workforce.”

He said the goal was to create a thriving, resilient, and inclusive economy that benefited residents and visitors.

Business

Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive Bryce Heard said he was hoping for prudent financial management.

“No election year spending on populist measures or things that will fuel inflation, no added cost for employers to bear like minimum wage increases and extra holidays and a steady-as-she-goes pathway to recovery of the economy,” Heard said.

“If we are to be increasing Government expenditure in any area, we must put the victims of the recent flooding at the very top of the list. Then infrastructure to combat climate change should not be far behind.”

Heard said measures to incentivise New Zealanders into jobs currently requiring a migrant workforce “would be good”.

“But until we have such measures, let’s keep the fruit pickers, hospitality and farm workers coming into New Zealand easily.”

Health

Ruatahi Medical Centre practice director Mark Wills said the primary care sector was experiencing the same rising costs and workforce shortages as everyone else.

“We want the Government to help us to maintain our services in their current form,” Wills said.

“We’re looking for an understanding of the financial pressures that have come to general practice as a cost of environmental factors.”

In particular, Wills said primary care nurses needed to be paid equitably.

“The primary care nurses’ role is a challenging one and an important one, which is critical in helping hospitals to cope with service demands.”

Wills said he believed a lack of financial support for primary care led to overloaded emergency departments and a system under stress.

“Our belief is a really strong primary care system will help to manage that demand. We’re looking for the government to recognise that to ensure that our nurses are remunerated in some sort of comparable way with hospital nurses.”

Education

Rotorua Principals’ Association president and Lynmore School principal Hinei Taute said the education sector wanted improved funding for schools to support students with additional needs.

“Each school has unique characteristics and is surrounded by a unique community. It’s not a one-size-fits-all approach.”

Taute said funding for the regions and a more personalised approach was needed.

“We do have a fair handle and an overview of what’s happening across our communities and the needs are greater but the direct funding going into schools hasn’t changed.

“We want a more streamlined and more transparent communication channel that comes with support if necessary.”

Taute said schools would also like agreements to be reached in the ongoing union bargaining process.