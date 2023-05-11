Police were called at 9.20am. Photo / NZME

Cows were injured on the road after the trailer of a stock truck rolled near Taupō this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the crash in Broadlands Rd about 4km west of White Rd, about 9.20am.

A stock truck’s trailer has rolled and was blocking both lanes, she said.

There are reports of injured cows on the road.

There are no reports of injuries to the driver.

Ambulance services and the council had been notified, the spokeswoman said.

