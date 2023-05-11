Voyager 2022 media awards
Broadlands Rd crash: Cows injured on road after stock truck’s trailer rolls near Taupō

Rotorua Daily Post
Police were called at 9.20am. Photo / NZME

Cows were injured on the road after the trailer of a stock truck rolled near Taupō this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the crash in Broadlands Rd about 4km west of White Rd, about 9.20am.

A stock truck’s trailer has rolled and was blocking both lanes, she said.

There are reports of injured cows on the road.

There are no reports of injuries to the driver.

Ambulance services and the council had been notified, the spokeswoman said.

More to come.

