Breast cancer: Rotorua mother urges people to get mammograms after being diagnosed with no symptoms

Rotorua mother Beccy Ganley was diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2024.

Rotorua mother Beccy Ganley says she was “relatively young” when diagnosed with breast cancer.

At 47, she had just had her second routine mammogram under the national breast screening programme.

Ganley was diagnosed in May last year after a 7mm tumour attached to a cyst was detected. She had

