Bowls and BBQ fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters Rotorua was buzzing

There was plenty of action as people put their best bowling feet forward. Photo / Michelle Cutelli

The Arawa Bowling Club was buzzing last Friday night as more than 80 locals took to the bowling green for a friendly tournament and social barbecue, all in the name of a good cause.

The Bowls and BBQ fundraiser event, organised by local digital marketing agency Dimple Digital for the second year in a row, was aimed at raising funds and awareness for Big Brothers Big Sisters Rotorua (BBBS Rotorua).

This year the event raised $4200.

BBBS Rotorua is a local charity committed to building healthy futures for Rotorua's tamariki through mentoring friendships.

Dimple Digital's David Remmerswaal says, "Big Brothers Big Sisters has had an amazing impact on the Rotorua Community directly working with tamariki and their whanau".

"Being able to support the organisation as a mentor and now a sponsor with my business Dimple Digital is incredibly rewarding.

"If anyone is wanting to make a contribution and have a lot of fun at the same time, I would definitely recommend contacting the BBBS Rotorua team to find out more."

The $4200 from the Bowls and BBQ event will help the charity meet the ongoing operational costs of these relationships.

The programme at present supports 85 local tamariki, aged 6 to 12. Each tamariki is paired with an adult mentor, whom they meet up with once a week.

Darryl Parker, mentoring co-ordinator of Big Brothers Big Sisters Rotorua, says it was "another fabulous event of fun and fulfilling a great result of raising $4200".

"We are so thankful for our marvellous mentor David and Dimple for organising this, and all who contributed and participated.

"The biggest winners are our terrific tamariki who will be supported in their mentoring to build better futures".

Dimple Digital says none of this would have been possible without the hugely generous support of the many local sponsors.

These included the Arawa Bowling Club, Michelle Cutelli Photography, Domino's Pizza Rotorua, the Mad Butcher Rotorua, Alma Hume, Varnitage, Colin MacPhee, Anna Heap, Katherine Goodrick, Buried Village, Capers Cafe + Store, Redwoods Treewalk, The Factory Smokehouse & Grill, Millennium Hotel Rotorua, KAZ Design, The Knife Shop, Velocity Valley, Artisan Cafe, Waimangu Volcanic Valley, Eastwood Cafe, Escape Masters, Pig & Whistle Rotorua, and Ᾱrepa.

To learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters go to bigbrothersbigsisters.org.nz.