Body found near Waerenga/Mission Bay, Lake Rotorua

Police could be seen at the lake edge at Waerenga/Mission Bay on Tuesday afternoon. Photo / Ben Fraser

Police could be seen at the lake edge at Waerenga/Mission Bay on Tuesday afternoon. Photo / Ben Fraser

A body has been found near Waerenga/Mission Bay, at Lake Rotorua today.

In a statement, police said they were notified shortly before midday by a member of the public.

"Until we have completed the formal identification process we will be unable to confirm the identity of the body," the statement said.

Earlier today, police cars could be seen on Hamurana Rd on the northern edge of Lake Rotorua.

Officers were standing at Waerenga/Mission Bay looking towards the lake edge.

Three weeks ago 18-year-old Gregory Flavell went missing on the lake while kayaking on the eastern side of Mokoia Island.

Flavell, 18, went missing on the afternoon of August 10 around 2-3pm. A search involving the police, Coastguard and navy divers was launched.