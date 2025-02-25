Black Hawk helicopter called in to help with logging

The operation was expected to be cost-neutral once logs from the 45-year-old trees had been sold. It will take about four weeks, depending on weather conditions and the difficulty of moving trees offsite.
Community experience general manager Alexandra Pickles said the steep northern section of the site required a different approach.
“Several options were explored and the heli-extraction method was selected as it presented the least environmental risk, safety risk, financial risk and least nuisance to nearby residents and road users due to its efficiency.”
Kāhu Helicopters in Whakatāne were engaged using their Black Hawk helicopter designed for heavy lifting.
The Black Hawk is an iconic helicopter known as a workhorse in the United States military and has been adapted for many purposes worldwide.