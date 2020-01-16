Black Ferns Sevens players Michaela Blyde and Sarah Hirini speak about their return from injury and the upcoming Hamilton Sevens.

No matter the depth of your squad, welcoming back a player with the experience and electric pace of Michaela Blyde is always going to be a massive bonus.

That is the case for the Black Ferns Sevens with Blyde named in the squad for next week's HSBC New Zealand Sevens in Hamilton after successfully recovered from injury. She has been on the sidelines since the Glendale Sevens in October.

Captain Sarah Hirini is also a big inclusion - she missed the Dubai and Cape Town tournaments in December - while Portia Woodman remains sidelined as she continues her rehab.

Blyde said, while tough on the lungs, it was great just to be back running and training with the team.

"It's been a tricky last couple of months for me, coming back from injury, so to be back into full team training is really exciting. The lungs are starting to catch up on me which is cool but it's just great to be back with the team and back with the girls full time.

"[Getting back to full fitness] is a bit of a process, sevens is one of those games where no matter how fit you are you're going to be tired either way. It's just getting back to playing 14 minute games and getting through tough trainings. Mentally, I'm in a really good space and really excited to get playing."

She said being stuck on the sidelines was tough but she was able to keep a positive mindset.

"I knew well before the team was named that I wasn't going to Dubai and Cape Town so for me it was just switching into rehab mode and getting my body right. So, for me personally, I didn't mind being at home and watching the girls carve up over there. That was cool to see and they did us very proud, the only thing was just missing out on the celebrations."

Michaela Blyde (right) will make her long awaited return from injury for the Black Ferns Sevens in Hamilton next weekend. Photo / Alan Gibson

She said the fact that the team could succeed with some of the more experienced players out was exciting for the future and while they were all focused on the job at hand at present, the Olympics were at the back of everyone's' minds.

"It's the first Olympics year for some and the second for others but for us, we're just focusing on each day at a time.

"We have a few more World Series tournaments before we start to focus on the Olympics and for me especially, I'm taking it a day at a time and trying to get my body right and put myself in a position to play in the World Series."

Meanwhile, returning captain Hirini said the team was looking forward to heading to Hamilton and playing in front of a home crowd after some tough battles for spots in the playing squad. It is the first time the women have had an official World Series leg held in New Zealand.

"It's huge, it's pretty much everything. We play rugby because we love it and to be able to travel the world has been absolutely amazing but to do it in our own backyard - doing an hour and a half trip is crazy, usually it's about 40 hours, three flights and whatever else.

Black Ferns Sevens player Michaela Blyde and Kelly Brazier in action during training at Blake Park in Mount Maunganui. Photo / Alan Gibson

"The buzz next week is going to be huge and just the talk around everyone's families and how many are coming to support us, I think it's going to be epic."

The All Blacks Sevens have also named their squad for the tournament.

Changes from the side who won the Cape Town crown last month see Sione Molia return from injury along with Vilimoni Koroi and Etene Nanai-Seturo, who are included for the first time following their Mitre 10 Cup commitments.

Coach Clark Laidlaw said it had taken several days since an internal trial to decide on the final 13 players.

"That's a problem most coaches would want, having everyone fit and healthy and a squad where you are comfortable that everyone is ready to play."

The Black Ferns Sevens have been training the house down at Blake Park in Mount Maunganui ahead of the Hamilton leg of the World Sevens Series. Photo / Alan Gibson

New Zealand squads

Black Ferns Sevens: Michaela Blyde, Gayle Broughton, Kelly Brazier, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Stacey Fluhler (nee Waaka), Sarah Hirini, Tyla Nathan-Wong, Mahina Paul, Risaleeana Pouri-Lane, Alena Saili, Ruby Tui, Niall Williams, Tenika Willison.

All Blacks Sevens: Kurt Baker, Dylan Collier, Scott Curry, Sam Dickson, Vilimoni Koroi, Tim Mikkelson, Ngarohi McGarvey-Black, Sione Molia, Tone Ng Shiu, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Salesi Rayasi, Regan Ware, Joe Webber.