Rotorua kids got a taste of international cricketing stardom today when players from the Black Caps and White Ferns paid a visit to a primary school.

Black Cap Neil Wagner and White Ferns Maddy Green and Brooke Halliday visited Lynmore Primary School for about 90 minutes to spend time with about 40 students.

Rotorua Cricket Association cricket manager Shaun Anastasi said the visit included a Q&A session followed by a game of cricket.

White Fern Brooke Halliday. Photo / Andrew Warner

“The children got to ask the players all sorts of questions like how many sixes have you hit, how do you deal with nervousness before a match, what is your favourite cricket ground and who is your best friend in your team?

“The group were all keen, young male and female sportspeople and cricketers,” Anastasi said.

“The players then joined the children in a game of cricket outside in the sun and were able to give some helpful pointers to the aspiring young cricketers.”

Anastasi said the children got a real kick out of being able to bowl to international cricketers and try and hit their bowling.

All the children received a signed soft cricket ball before the children performed a haka and karakia for the players, giving them a “true Rotorua experience.”

Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green and Neil Wagner during a Q&A with the students at Lynmore Primary School. Photo / Andrew Warner

Anastasi said the players were visiting Rotorua as part of their off-season visits to various sponsors.

“They had some additional time in their schedule and decided to do some community outreach by visiting a local school.

“New Zealand Cricket, alongside Northern Districts Cricket, selected Lynmore School as the recipient of this visit due to their long support of cricket in Rotorua,” Anastasi said.

Year 5 student Mikaere MacDonald said it was amazing.

Black Cap and White Fern players Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green and Neil Wagner visit Lynmore Primary School. Photo / Andrew Warner

“I loved it because we got their signatures and we got to play cricket with them and we were able to ask them questions.”

Year 4 student Devon Anastasi said: “It was really good. I liked it that I got to meet famous cricketers and I got to listen to some really good questions.”

Lynmore Primary School PE teacher Stacey MacDonald said it was an amazing opportunity having the players visit the school.

Black Cap Neil Wagner. Photo / Andrew Warner

“It was awesome for our students to hear about their achievements, which will hopefully inspire some of our students to achieve their goals.

“My highlight was watching Neil Wagner bowling at some of our students.”

Wagner has played 63 tests for New Zealand and sits fifth on the country’s test wicket-taking list with 258.

Maddy Green has played 58 one-day internationals and 78 T20s for New Zealand, and Brooke Halliday has played 20 one-day internationals and 16 T20s for her country.