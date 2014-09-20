Big crowd queue for Dunkin' Donuts jobs

EAGER: Edna Kennedy (left) and Su Marshall were among the scores of jobseekers hoping to get one of Dunkin' Donuts' 12 positions. PHOTO/BEN FRASER 190914BF8

A long line of Rotorua jobseekers have queued for 12 jobs at a soon-to-open doughnut store, some waiting more than three hours for a 10-minute interview. Dunkin' Donuts will open next month in the former Supre shop on Tutanekai St, near the City Focus.

Yesterday staff took job applications and interviewed potential employees, with a queue of more than 50 people stretching around the corner. Among those lining up were students in school uniform as well as older jobseekers.

"I've waited about three hours," said Su Marshall, 58. "I've been unemployed for eight months. I've applied here because it's something different for Rotorua. I've applied for lots of other jobs but it's harder when you're older. I'm hopeful."

Edna Kennedy, 60, said she wanted a job change.

"I was going to give up when I saw all these people," she said. "But you don't get many companies who would interview you like this, it's all through CVs now."