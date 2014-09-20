Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Big crowd queue for Dunkin' Donuts jobs

By alison.king@dailypost.co.nz
Rotorua Daily Post·
2 mins to read
EAGER: Edna Kennedy (left) and Su Marshall were among the scores of jobseekers hoping to get one of Dunkin' Donuts' 12 positions. PHOTO/BEN FRASER 190914BF8

EAGER: Edna Kennedy (left) and Su Marshall were among the scores of jobseekers hoping to get one of Dunkin' Donuts' 12 positions. PHOTO/BEN FRASER 190914BF8

A long line of Rotorua jobseekers have queued for 12 jobs at a soon-to-open doughnut store, some waiting more than three hours for a 10-minute interview. Dunkin' Donuts will open next month in the former Supre shop on Tutanekai St, near the City Focus.

Yesterday staff took job applications and interviewed potential employees, with a queue of more than 50 people stretching around the corner. Among those lining up were students in school uniform as well as older jobseekers.

"I've waited about three hours," said Su Marshall, 58. "I've been unemployed for eight months. I've applied here because it's something different for Rotorua. I've applied for lots of other jobs but it's harder when you're older. I'm hopeful."

Edna Kennedy, 60, said she wanted a job change.

"I was going to give up when I saw all these people," she said. "But you don't get many companies who would interview you like this, it's all through CVs now."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

She said her husband was also looking for work after being made redundant when Sealed Air closed.

The jobs were advertised on Trade Me and the Dunkin' Donuts website. The food firm, owned by Cafe Concepts, has more than 10,000 stores in 30 countries. Stores are already established in Auckland and Hamilton.

Successful applicants will be contacted next week and will have to travel to Hamilton for training. Cafe Concepts director Troy Morrison said the huge turnout meant the recruitment team would be able to choose the best possible team for the new store: "I'm delighted there has been such a big response."

The store had been given its resource consent and now it would be fitted out as quickly as possible, he said.

Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post