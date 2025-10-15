After working at Camp America in the United States, she decided to pursue a career in teaching to continue working with children.

Asma has also been volunteering with Camp Quality since 2010.

She said the camp was a week where children could be kids and not be defined by their cancer diagnosis, and she loved the atmosphere of being in a bubble without cellphones.

Asma said she did not have a lot growing up but did have loving parents, which made a big difference and was part of what inspired her to work and volunteer with children.

She was also an avid adventurer.

In 2019, she hiked the Annapurna circuit trek in Nepal and more recently completed the Camino de Santiago – a 38-day hike in Spain.

Despite facing personal health challenges, Asma said she was determined to complete this weekend’s event in support of Camp Quality, which she said needed more volunteers.

Aramex Kiwi Walk and Run

The series was born out of the Covid-19 lockdowns and is now in its fifth year.

The idea was simple: get more people out into nature, exploring their own backyard in a safe, social and supported way.

There was a large turnout in Hawke’s Bay last weekend – one of the nine events held nationwide every year – and the series ends in Rotorua on October 18.

The course weaves around Lake Tikitapu before delving deeper into the Whakarewarewa forest.

Event director Lauren Watson said the series aimed to make the outdoors accessible for everyone.

“For many Kiwis, especially females, it can be a daunting prospect to walk these trails alone, whether that’s from a fear of safety, injury or getting lost.

“While incidents on trails don’t occur often, they do happen, and the last thing we want is for people to avoid these beautiful parts of New Zealand because of that.

“The events provide a safe, fun way to experience them without the worry of being alone.

“Around 70% of participants are female and when we put the call out to some of our walking and running communities earlier this year, many of them spoke of how they’ve felt unsafe hitting our trails alone, while others shared some scary experiences.”

The event has three different course lengths and each trail is fully marked with marshals, pit stops stocked with treats, and first aid stations.

Trail participants will be rewarded with a finishers’ medal that transforms into a reusable trail cup and each event also supports charity partner Camp Quality.

Event details:

Date: October 18

Location: Lake Tikitapu (Blue Lake), Rotorua

Course lengths: 5.5km, 13.5km, 15.5km.

Cost: From $29 (last-minute $53)

To enter and for more info, click here.

– SUPPLIED CONTENT