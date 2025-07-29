Advertisement
Bay of Plenty weather: Region braces for heavy rain, monster swells hit coastline

Rotorua Daily Post
4 mins to read

Metservice orange heavy rain warnings in place as severe weather hits New Zealand

Residents living near flood-prone waterways in Rotorua are urged to stay on high alert or even relocate tonight as bands of heavy rain roll over the Bay of Plenty region.

An orange heavy rain warning remains in place for the entire region and Coromandel through to Wednesday morning, with up

