Herald NOW Weather: May 28 20225. Video / Herald NOW

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Heavy rain advisories are in place for Bay of Plenty through to tomorrow morning.

MetServce said an orange heavy rain warning was in place for areas east of Whakatāne from noon today until 4am Thursday.

“Expect 80 to 110mm of rain, especially about the ranges,“ the agency said.

Thunderstorms are possible before dawn with a minimal chance of upgrading to a red warning.