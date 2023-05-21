Both owned by the Government, the two titans of New Zealand's weather forecasting services are embroiled in a dispute over which should provide official forecasts in severe weather events. Video / MetService / Niwa / WeatherWatch

A heavy rain watch is in place for the region, set to come into force this afternoon.

MetService said the watch was in place for Bay of Plenty, from Rotorua northwards, and included possible thunderstorms.

The watch is in place from 3pm until 11am Tuesday.

👉Although not nearly as strong as what we saw on Saturday, another area of low pressure will bring unsettled weather to the upper North Island on Monday.



🌧️Look for periods of moderate to heavy rain, especially in the afternoon and evening. The Far North will be gusty as well. pic.twitter.com/d8yDoqnjRJ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 21, 2023

It comes as the region attempts to dry out from an extended period of rain which has caused surface flooding, downed trees and slips.

State Highway 30 remains closed between SH34 and SH33 to westbound traffic due to slips.

Eastbound traffic can travel as usual along SH30.















