Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Bay of Plenty weather: Heavy rain watch, possible thunderstorms

Bay of Plenty Times
Quick Read
Both owned by the Government, the two titans of New Zealand's weather forecasting services are embroiled in a dispute over which should provide official forecasts in severe weather events. Video / MetService / Niwa / WeatherWatch

A heavy rain watch is in place for the region, set to come into force this afternoon.

MetService said the watch was in place for Bay of Plenty, from Rotorua northwards, and included possible thunderstorms.

The watch is in place from 3pm until 11am Tuesday.

It comes as the region attempts to dry out from an extended period of rain which has caused surface flooding, downed trees and slips.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

State Highway 30 remains closed between SH34 and SH33 to westbound traffic due to slips.

Eastbound traffic can travel as usual along SH30.



Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.



Latest from Rotorua Daily Post