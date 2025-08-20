“The boys love playing down in Rotorua at the International Stadium.

“It’s a great surface and they’re looking forward to entertaining the central fan base who will brave the chilly evening to get behind the team.”

Watt said the team had to get straight into their preparations for Thursday’s match after the loss on Saturday.

Naitoa Ah Kuoi will captain the Steamers in Rotorua on Thursday night. Photo / Photosport

“Part of the beauty of the NPC competition is with the short turnaround, we haven’t had too much time to dwell on the loss because we had to get straight into our preparations for Southland.

“Canterbury gave us a punch on the nose and taught us it’s hard to build our game if you’re not winning collisions and playing off front-foot ball,” he said.

“We certainly addressed our breakdown issues and are looking to get some go-forward back into our attack.

“The Stags proved last week against Manawatū what a challenge they will be after turning around a 0-22 halftime deficit to score 29 unanswered points in the second half to secure victory, so we are very wary of the threat they pose.”

The Steamers have made several changes to the side that lost 21-7 to the red and blacks in Tauranga, with Seamus Bardoul coming into the No 12 jersey and Fehi Fineanganofo moves to centre.

Rotorua International Stadium will host its only Bay of Plenty Steamers match against Southland on Thursday night.

Joe Johnstone starts at blindside flanker with Jacob Norris moving to the bench.

Jai Knight gets a run at lock, replacing Semisi Paea from last weekend.

Taine Kolose comes in for regular captain Kurt Eklund at hooker, while Kele Lasaqa is set to make his debut from the bench.

Naitoa Ah Kuoi will captain the side.

The game at the Rotorua International Stadium kicks off at 7.10pm. Gates open at 4pm and the curtain-raiser of Wasps v CBOP U13s starts at 4.35pm.

Tickets cost $27.50 for adults, $12.50 for children, students and seniors, and under-5s get in free.

Bay of Plenty Steamers:

Josh Bartlett Taine Kolose Benet Kumeroa Jai Knight Naitoa Ahkuoi Joe Johnston Veveni Lasaqa Nikora Broughton Richard Judd Lucas Cashmore Cole Forbes Seamus Bardoul Fehi Fineanganofo Ngārohi McGarvey-Black Kaleb Trask Sione Tupou Jaya Moore Filipe Vakasiuola Semisi Paea Jacob Norris Charlie Sinton Tāmiro Armstrong Kele Lasaqa

Southland Stags: