“Part of the beauty of the NPC competition is with the short turnaround, we haven’t had too much time to dwell on the loss because we had to get straight into our preparations for Southland.
“Canterbury gave us a punch on the nose and taught us it’s hard to build our game if you’re not winning collisions and playing off front-foot ball,” he said.
“We certainly addressed our breakdown issues and are looking to get some go-forward back into our attack.
“The Stags proved last week against Manawatū what a challenge they will be after turning around a 0-22 halftime deficit to score 29 unanswered points in the second half to secure victory, so we are very wary of the threat they pose.”
The Steamers have made several changes to the side that lost 21-7 to the red and blacks in Tauranga, with Seamus Bardoul coming into the No 12 jersey and Fehi Fineanganofo moves to centre.
Joe Johnstone starts at blindside flanker with Jacob Norris moving to the bench.
Jai Knight gets a run at lock, replacing Semisi Paea from last weekend.
Taine Kolose comes in for regular captain Kurt Eklund at hooker, while Kele Lasaqa is set to make his debut from the bench.
Naitoa Ah Kuoi will captain the side.
The game at the Rotorua International Stadium kicks off at 7.10pm. Gates open at 4pm and the curtain-raiser of Wasps v CBOP U13s starts at 4.35pm.