Rotorua Girls' High School principal Sarah Davis. Photo / Andrew Warner

After another year of Covid disruptions, Bay of Plenty students are feeling a mix of relief, disappointment and happiness following the release of NCEA results.

The marks went live on Tuesday on the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) website, with more than 74,000 Kiwi students accessing results as of 4.30pm on Tuesday.

Year 12 Rotorua Girls’ High School student Neve Allibone checked her results as soon as she woke up on Tuesday morning, saying she was initially “a little bit disappointed” after seeing them.

But the 16-year-old, who completed five exams, said she was trying not to be too hard on herself as it was her first year of exams.

“I don’t think they were the best they could have been - but it was my first year of NCEA, so I’m taking it as a learning experience. I know how to study for them and how to do better.”

And Allibone was pleasantly surprised with the results from her calculus external, receiving “much better results” than anticipated.

“I thought it was gonna be my worst subject; I thought I was going to get Not Achieved,” she said.

She was relieved exam results had finally been released, saying it meant she could now enjoy the last two weeks of her holidays without stressing.

“I almost wish they came out earlier - just because the whole holidays, they were in the back of my mind.”

In 2023, Allibone said she was going “try so much harder” to stay on top of studies for externals throughout the year so she did not “lose knowledge”.

“That’s what I am going to prioritise over everything.”

Rotorua Girls’ High School principal Sarah Davis said she was still waiting on the “full set of detailed results”, but at a first glance was pleased with how students performed.

“It’s looking good, but we need some more detailed information.”

Davis said last year, students performed “really strongly” in internal assessments, describing the exam results as the “icing on top”.

Students were encouraged to do the best they could in internals to take the pressure off for exams. However, she said, they needed to complete externals for subject endorsement.

Rotorua Girls' High School principal Sarah Davis. Photo / Andrew Warner

She said the girls had done “extremely well given the circumstances”, and she was particularly proud of the former Year 13 students who had had to deal with three years of Covid disruptions.

“I have huge admiration for the group that graduated because they never really got an interruption-free NCEA experience in the three years.”

Meanwhile, Mount Maunganui College principal Alastair Sinton said while overall results had not yet been released, tracking of students showed the school was in “pretty good shape”.

“Students have a mixture of pride and regret every year, and this year will be no different. The students I have spoken to have done well, but it is human nature to dwell a little on the results that you are not 100 per cent happy with.”

Sinton said he was “very proud” of all students who did their best while managing Covid-19 disruptions.

“Staying focused and motivated through that time would have been very challenging.”

Year 13 Mount Maunganui College student Tay Ririnui missed two of his exams last year after becoming infected with Covid.

The 17-year-old was supposed to sit six exams, but received derived grades for the two he could not attend.

Ririnui said he did not feel “too bad” while sick, but struggled slightly afterwards when he had to sit three exams over three days, straight out of isolation.

“I came out of Covid and had to take an exam the day after. So, whether that hindered me or not, I’m not too sure.”

Throughout the school holidays he had not felt worried about the release of NCEA results, but started to get “a little nervous” on the day.

But overall, Ririnui was feeling “pretty happy” with his results, passing Level 2 with an excellence endorsement. He also received an excellence endorsement for five out of his six subjects.

“Before the exams, I already had enough Excellence credits to get a Level 2 endorsement. That took the pressure off for exams, but I have quite high standards for myself. I was also trying to get the individual course endorsements, which requires you to do well in externals.”

He said it was important for students who took part in exams to remember their results do not define them.

“Although it seems like a big deal at times, these results don’t define us. They are just a small part of our journey.”

On Tuesday, NZQA deputy chief executive assessment Jann Marshall said the day had been successful, with thousands of students logging in to check their results and share them with whānau and friends.

“Between exams finishing in December and the processing of NCEA qualifications, endorsements and University Entrance awards, markers have assessed hundreds of thousands of scripts.” Marshall said.

Students who did not receive the results they hoped for or had not achieved the credits they needed could find information on the NZQA website about options and support available, she said.

Around 10,000 students from the Bay of Plenty and Waiariki education region took part in exams last year.