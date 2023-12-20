Roadworks will pause from Friday to January 8 but road users still need to be aware of changes like temporary speed limits. Photo / Alex Cairns

Road contractors will be pausing work from midday on tomorrow, December 22 to January 8, but motorists travelling through 17 Bay of Plenty roadwork sites throughout summer still need to be aware of temporary speed limits and traffic management.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi Waikato system manager Andrew Oakley said the agency wanted everyone to get to their destinations safely. He advised motorists to remember to drive to the conditions, allow plenty of time, take regular breaks, and stay alert.

“With the volumes of traffic expected over the holiday period, we are asking people to be patient when driving this summer so everyone can relax and enjoy the holidays together. It is important to keep a safe following distance from vehicles in front of you so you can stop safely,” Oakley said.

Oakley said contractors would be pausing most work from midday Friday through to 8am on January 8.

“Everyone needs a break and it’s a perfect chance for our contractors to recharge for a busy 2024 on the state highway network,” Oakley said.

The news comes after Waka Kotahi revealed serious abusive and threatening behaviour towards roadworkers was up 20 per cent in a year nationwide, and is one reason why roughly half of workers quit within a year.

Oakley said a few sections of the network would be under temporary traffic management to improve “efficiency and safety for everyone”.

“Passing lanes on State Highway 2 between Pōkeno and the State Highway 25 Mangatarata roundabout will be closed on select dates during the busy Christmas and New Year holiday travel periods,” Oakley said.

Likewise, a 600m section between Crown Hill Road and School Road in Karangahake Gorge has had its speed reduced temporarily to 50km/h.

“This section of the highway includes the entrance to the Karangahake Reserve, which is the starting point for many of the popular walks in the historic gorge,” Oakley said.

NZTA provided information about seven roadworks sites in Tauranga to be aware of over the summer.

Tauranga roadworks

Takitimu North Link Stage One: Earthworks are underway across several sites. On Wairoa Road, stop/go traffic management will be in place while trucks are crossing, and 30km/h speed limits will be in place at all times within the construction area. Minden Rd has a 30km/h speed limit throughout the construction zone. A temporary haul road into the Te Mete Valley is operational to support the summer earthworks season. Road users should be aware of the new road layout and a temporary speed limit of 60km/h on SH2 alongside the haul road. Construction will stop for the year on December 21, resuming on Monday, January 8.

Cambridge/Moffat Roads: Construction work to complete the new Cambridge Rd overbridge, between Bethlehem and Tauriko continues. From January 8 until April , major works will require a full closure of a section of Moffat Rd between Tauranga Adventist School and Cambridge Rd (East). Light vehicles and heavy trucks will need to use State Highway 29/Takitimu Drive Toll Road.

SH2 Bay Link: Road and lane closures between Baypark and Bayfair will vary , depending on site requirements and progress. Tonight from approximately 8.30pm to 6am , road closures will be in place on Matapihi Rd, Owens Place, Maunganui Rd and SH2/Tauranga Eastern Link. Access to and from Matapihi and Owens Place will be constrained and includes entry/exit via a new temporary access point connecting Titoki Place with Maunganui Rd.

SH29 Takitimu Drive Toll Road: A reduced speed limit of 80km/h is in place while Takitimu North Link crews are working behind the barriers.

A reduced speed limit of 80km/h is in place while Takitimu North Link crews are working behind the barriers. The Quayside Properties Ltd led Rangiuru Business Park Interchange project: Temporary barriers have been installed on both sides of the TEL, and these will be in place until approximately June 2024, with one lane available in either direction. A temporary speed limit of 70km/h applies through the site.

Waka Kotahi has two roadworks sites on SH30/Te Ngae Rd. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua roadworks

SH30 Eastern Corridor Stage Two: The multiple active worksites on SH30 / Te Ngae Rd include stop/go, lane shifts and shoulder closures, temporary pedestrian crossings, footpath closures, and/or reduced speed limits. A temporary speed limit will remain in place over the construction holiday period.

SH36 Kaharoa : Survey work continues on a 200m section of road between Kaharoa Rd and Te Waerenga Rd. Stop/go traffic management will be in place with minor delays expected. Physical works will start in the New Year.

: Survey work continues on a 200m section of road between Kaharoa Rd and Te Waerenga Rd. Stop/go traffic management will be in place with minor delays expected. Physical works will start in the New Year. SH33 Ōkere Falls: Road rebuilding continues at an 800m section of road north of Ōkere Falls. Stop/go traffic management and a temporary speed limit will be in place until late December, with work taking place between 6am and 6pm, Monday to Saturday.

Western Bay of Plenty roadworks

SH2 Waihī to Ōmokoroa: Roundabout construction is underway at Sharp Rd on both lanes. There will be intermittent stop/go traffic management in place which may cause delays.

Roundabout construction is underway at Sharp Rd on both lanes. There will be intermittent stop/go traffic management in place which may cause delays. Western tie-in (near Loop Road): Construction continues at the western tie-in of the Takitimu North Link project where utilities need to be moved. SH2 will be reduced to 50km/h in the area during this work, and the passing lane heading west will be removed to allow the crews to work on the side of the road.

Construction continues at the western tie-in of the Takitimu North Link project where utilities need to be moved. SH2 will be reduced to 50km/h in the area during this work, and the passing lane heading west will be removed to allow the crews to work on the side of the road. SH33 Paengaroa: Road rebuilding is ongoing on a northbound uphill slow lane south of Paengaroa. Stop/go traffic management and a temporary speed limit will be in place until late December, with work taking place between 6am and 6pm.

Eastern Bay of Plenty roadworks

SH2 Waimana Gorge: Road rebuilding continues. Stop/go traffic management and a temporary speed limit will be in place during this time. Work will cease for the Christmas holidays and continue in the New Year.

SH2 Wainui to Ōpōtiki: Safety improvements between Parkinsons Rd and Woodlands Rd near Ōpōtiki continue. Works consist of shoulder widening and the installation of safety barriers. During this time road users can expect to see shoulder closures and/or stop/go operations in place, as required. Works will take place between 7am and 5pm each weekday. Delays of up to 10 minutes may be experienced.

Safety improvements between Parkinsons Rd and Woodlands Rd near Ōpōtiki continue. Works consist of shoulder widening and the installation of safety barriers. During this time road users can expect to see shoulder closures and/or stop/go operations in place, as required. Works will take place between 7am and 5pm each weekday. Delays of up to 10 minutes may be experienced. SH2 Manganuku Bridge, Waioeka Gorge: A reduced speed limit of 30km/h for heavy vehicles will remain in place until further notice. Heavy vehicles must stick to the speed limit as those travelling at higher speeds will exert greater loads on the structure, which poses a significant risk.







