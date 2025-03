Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

A Murupara road is closed due to a police incident.

A police spokesman said Pine Drive was closed between Oregon Drive and Main Rd while police respond to an active incident.

“A number of staff are in attendance including the Police negotiation team.

“We ask the public to steer clear of the area this morning.”