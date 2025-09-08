Advertisement
Bay of Plenty motorbike crackdown: Bikes seized, teen to appear in court

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read

Police seized three motorcycles as part of their ongoing crackdown. A Harley Davidson was seized after its rider failed to stop for police last week.

Rotorua police have seized three bikes and arrested a man as part of an ongoing operation targeting illegal motorbike road users.

Rotorua road policing co-ordinator Senior Sergeant John Stapleford said a dirt bike was seized from a Tauranga property on Friday, after its rider was involved in a dangerous

