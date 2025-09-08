Police seized three motorcycles as part of their ongoing crackdown. A Harley Davidson was seized after its rider failed to stop for police last week.
Rotorua police have seized three bikes and arrested a man as part of an ongoing operation targeting illegal motorbike road users.
Rotorua road policing co-ordinator Senior Sergeant John Stapleford said a dirt bike was seized from a Tauranga property on Friday, after its rider was involved in a dangerousdriving incident, and failed to stop for police.
Police had searched a Parkvale address on Friday, and a male fled on a bike.
The bike travelled through Tauranga, before a report came in that a person had gone into a Third Ave address.
A 17-year-old was due to appear in the Tauranga District Court tomorrow charged with failing to stop, dangerous driving, escaping police custody, resisting police, burglary and wilful damage, Stapleford said.
Police also seized three bikes in Rotorua this morning as part of the ongoing operation, he said.
A Harley Davidson was seized after its rider failed to stop for police last week, as well as two Yamaha bikes which had been ridden in reckless driving incidents.