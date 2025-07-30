Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Bay of Plenty Lotto luck: Rotorua, Tauranga tickets among winners

Bay of Plenty Times
2 mins to read

Tsunami threat likely to remain, nurses warn this is only the beginning and prospect of more competition in banking sector.

Lotto wins have been spread around the Bay of Plenty in last night’s live draw.

Winning second division tickets were sold in Rotorua and Tauranga while Strike Four was struck in Whakatāne.

Eight lucky players nationwide won $31,618 each in the second division, with the winning Rotorua ticket sold at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save