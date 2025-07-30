The winning tickets were sold at Woolworths Whakatāne and to a MyLotto player from Northland.
This evening’s $12 million Lotto Powerball jackpot was not struck and will now roll over to $15 million for Saturday’s draw.
Three players each won $333,333 in last night’s First Division draw.
The tickets were sold at Avondale Foodmarket in Auckland, New World Te Kauwhata and Pak’nSave Upper Hutt.
Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they purchased a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to the account.
For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.
Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.
For the Powerball jackpot to be claimed, a ticket holder must get all six Lotto numbers correct as well as the added Powerball number.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at:
Station Mart - Auckland
Woolworths Waiata Shores - Auckland
Fresh Choice Tuakau - Tuakau
Fresh Choice Ōmokoroa - Tauranga
New World Westend - Rotorua
John’s Superette & Lotto - Tolaga Bay
MyLotto - Hawke’s Bay
New World Bishopdale - Christchurch