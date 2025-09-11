Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Bay of Plenty farmers star in Recloaking the Bay film to be screened in Rotorua

Rotorua Daily Post
3 mins to read

Farmer Doug Dibley will feature in the film Recloaking the Bay. Photo / Hannah Fromont, Rose and Co

Farmer Doug Dibley will feature in the film Recloaking the Bay. Photo / Hannah Fromont, Rose and Co

The stories of seven Bay of Plenty farmers and families “leading the way” in restoring wetlands, protecting waterways and building a more resilient future for local communities have been made into a short film.

Recloaking the Bay - a 30-minute film funded by BayTrust and the Wai Kōkopu

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save