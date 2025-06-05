He said the continued spread of whooping cough was “deeply worrying”, especially for pēpi younger than 1.
“We’re seeing preventable hospitalisations. We know immunisation is the most effective protection, particularly for young children and hapū māmā.”
Dr de Lore urged eligible people to check their immunisation status and catch up if needed.
Vaccinations were free for babies, children, pregnant women and others at risk.
The best protection for babies is for their mother to get vaccinated during pregnancy.
Health NZ said the pertussis antenatal vaccination was safe and free. It was most effective when given from 16 weeks of pregnancy and should be done during each pregnancy to provide the best protection for each baby.
Babies should also receive their childhood vaccinations on time from six weeks to ensure ongoing protection.
Free vaccinations can be given at GP practices, Hauora Māori or Pacific health services, or at some pharmacies.
To book or for more information, call the vaccination helpline on 0800 28 29 26 between 8.30am and 5pm Monday to Friday or visit the Health NZ website.
People can also speak to their GP or contact their local hauora provider.