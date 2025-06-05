Paediatricians are alarmed at recent high rates and hospitalisations of whooping cough (pertussis) in the Bay of Plenty and Lakes districts, urging people to prioritise getting immunised if eligible. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Local paediatricians are alarmed at recent high rates and hospitalisations of whooping cough (pertussis) in the Bay of Plenty and Lakes health districts, urging people to prioritise getting immunised if eligible.

More than 300 cases have been identified across the Bay of Plenty and Lakes districts since the national whooping cough epidemic was declared late last year, with more than 30 people being hospitalised as a result.

A Health New Zealand statement said paediatricians were most concerned about pregnant women (hapū māmā), babies (pēpi) and Māori whānau who were disproportionately affected.

ESR data also highlighted a concerning number of “ongoing” cases in the region, with multiple babies requiring continued hospital care.

Rotorua Hospital paediatrician Dr Danny de Lore said tamariki living in communities with low immunisation rates were at the highest risk.