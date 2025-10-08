Advertisement
Bay of Plenty crash: Witnesses call on NZTA to lower speed limit at SH2 Waiotahe

Megan Wilson
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
5 mins to read

Three Bay of Plenty women are calling on New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi to lower the speed limit of the corner of SH2 near Appleton Rd, Waiotahe near Ōpōtiki, after a crash on October 2. Photo / Supplied

Children were “screaming in terror” after a car crash in the Bay of Plenty, a witness says.

Maree Scammell told the Bay of Plenty Times she lived near the scene of a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 2 in Waiotahe, near Ōpōtiki, on October 2 which left six people injured.

