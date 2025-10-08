Three Bay of Plenty women are calling on New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi to lower the speed limit of the corner of SH2 near Appleton Rd, Waiotahe near Ōpōtiki, after a crash on October 2. Photo / Supplied
Children were “screaming in terror” after a car crash in the Bay of Plenty, a witness says.
Maree Scammell told the Bay of Plenty Times she lived near the scene of a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 2 in Waiotahe, near Ōpōtiki, on October 2 which left six people injured.
Scammell says the stretch of road is notorious for car accidents, and she is calling on New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) to lower the speed limit and “change the layout” of the corner of SH2 near Appleton Rd.
“These are real kids screaming ... in terror.
“It’s frustrating that we have so many accidents, and I do understand budgets ... but surely people must count for something.”
Works included shoulder widening and roadside barriers at “high-risk” locations.
The spokesperson said 1.4km of wire rope barriers and 2.7km of W-section barriers (guardrails) were installed. Fresh chip seal was also laid.
Other improvements nearby included widening the road and installing roadside barriers between the SH2/Wainui Rd intersection and SH2/Ōhiwa Beach Rd intersection, and a roundabout was being constructed at the “high-risk” intersection of SH2 and Wainui Rd.
The NZTA website said the stretch of road on SH2 between Wainui Road and Ōpōtiki was a “high-risk rural road” where 14 death or serious injury crashes were recorded between 2018 and 2022.
The spokesperson said NZTA’s approach to speed management had changed and its current focus was on implementing variable speed limits outside schools, as required by the Government.
“We are currently reviewing the requests we have received for further speed reviews.”
The spokesperson said any other proposed speed limit changes needed to align with the Government’s rule “and can only be progressed once funding is available to plan, consult and set a changed speed limit”.
Funding was limited in the 2024-27 National Land Transport Programme.
The spokesperson said it would consider speed management as part of its network planning “longer-term”.
Future speed limit reviews would focus on locations required for roading projects and safety.
“Any community requests to review speed limits on state highways ... will be added to our register for future consideration.”
Data from NZTA’s crash analysis system showed seven crashes had occurred between 2022 and 2025 on SH2 near Appleton Rd.