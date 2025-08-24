Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Bay of Plenty crash: Major incident team at rolled van near Maketū

Rotorua Daily Post
Quick Read

A van has rolled near Maketū in the Bay of Plenty.

A van has rolled near Maketū in the Bay of Plenty.

Emergency services are at a serious crash involving a rolled van near Maketū in the Bay of Plenty.

A police spokesperson said a van had rolled on Wilson Rd North.

“St John and Fire and Emergency NZ are on the scene as there are multiple victims with injuries ranging

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save