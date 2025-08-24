A van has rolled near Maketū in the Bay of Plenty.

Bay of Plenty crash: Major incident team at rolled van near Maketū

Emergency services are at a serious crash involving a rolled van near Maketū in the Bay of Plenty.

A police spokesperson said a van had rolled on Wilson Rd North.

“St John and Fire and Emergency NZ are on the scene as there are multiple victims with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

“Police are managing traffic management while council contractors remove the vehicle from the road.”

Hato Hone St John said their major incident support team has been sent to the crash on Wilson Rd as well as 10 vehicles. Two helicopters were also attending.