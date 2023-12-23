Bay of Plenty councils have shared what their staff got up to for their end-of-year celebrations. Photo / Getty Images

As ratepayers made plans for Christmas Day feasts – turkey, trifle, crispy ‘taters – councils in the Bay of Plenty held their end-of-year celebrations.

Some opted for a Kiwi classic – a barbecue lunch – while others left party plans to office social clubs.

What they spent varied, too.

Rotorua Lakes Council teams were given $20 per staff member for their functions, organised by themselves. Teams had to cover any extra cost.

Elected members and the executive team were invited to an end-of-year celebration at a cafe and were also given $20 each. They covered any extra cost themselves.

Teams at Tauranga City Council also organised their own end-of-year functions, which included lunches, barbecues or an outing. Chief executive Marty Grenfell set what could be spent and this year it was $25-$30 a person.

At Whakatāne District Council, staff needed to be in the social club to get a party. This was funded by the club.

A mayoral Christmas dinner was held for councillors, the executive team and partners at a cost of about $2450.

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council had a similar arrangement; end-of-year functions are planned and hosted by social clubs in its offices. The council contributed $10 per social club staff member.

The social club covered any further costs of members and their partners, and any staff members not in the social club who attended paid the remaining amount themselves.

Individual teams could also arrange a get-together such as a shared lunch or outdoor activity.

Kawerau District Council staff and councillors were treated to a Christmas barbecue, and each department had a smaller function. It cost the council about $4500.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council also held a barbecue lunch for all staff at its Barkes Corner office. It chipped in $50 a person.

The councils supplied the information in response to requests under the Local Government Official Information Act.

A request was also sent to Ōpōtiki District Council.

Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist for four years.

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air



