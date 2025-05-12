The Marlins won across the board this weekend. Photo/Supplied.
The latest edition of the Battle of the Bridge was fought out at the Tauranga Domain in week seven of the BOPRU senior club rugby season on Saturday.
The first half belonged to Mount Maunganui, who dominated possession against Tauranga Sports and led 21-5 at the half-time break. The home side dug deep in the second spell and came back into contention.
However, the Mount defence rallied to take a 33-27 victory home over the Tauranga Harbour Bridge. Mount second five Kaea Hongara scored a brace of tries, touching down the ball in each half.
Whakarewarewa won 38-29 at Maramatanga Park over Te Puna with both teams scoring four tries.
Whaka wrapped up the Baywide Premier first round trophy with their hard-fought win.
Te Puke Sports cemented second place in the title race behind Whakarewarewa when they went on a try-scoring blitz against Rangataua, at Pirates headquarters.
Pirates No 8 Grady Forbes scored three tries in six minutes to set the platform for the Te Puke Sports 81-5 victory, with Kolinio Gonebale also dotting the ball down three times.
The early game at the Tauranga Domain was close at half time, with Mount Maunganui Development holding a narrow lead over their Tauranga Sports counterparts. The visitors cut loose in the second spell to post a 55-14 win.
Te Puke Sports Development beat Rangataua 40-24, with Te Puna getting past Whakarewarewa 31-19.
Colts teams to bank the win points on offer were Te Puke Sports, Mount Maunganui and Greerton Marist.
The tussle between two former Baywide contenders saw Rangiuru post a 20-12 win over Arataki in the WBOPRS Championship title race. Katikati were too strong for Papamoa, winning 38-7, while Eastern Districts beat the combined Judea/Matakana Island team 35-5.
Jordan Cup 2025 (WBOPRS Challenge Trophy)
2024 Holder – Tauranga Sports
Round One (22 March) Greerton Marist 49 Tauranga Sports 10
Round Two (29 March) Te Puna 24 Greerton Marist 22
Round Three (5 April) Te Puna the bye
Round Four (12 April) Tauranga Sports 42 Te Puna 36 (HT 22-17)
Round Five (26 April) Te Puke Sports 51 Tauranga Sports 21