Bay of Plenty club rugby: Mount Maunganui secures Battle of the Bridge, Whaka takes first round trophy

By Barry Leabourn
SunLive·
3 mins to read

The Marlins won across the board this weekend. Photo/Supplied.

The latest edition of the Battle of the Bridge was fought out at the Tauranga Domain in week seven of the BOPRU senior club rugby season on Saturday.

The first half belonged to Mount Maunganui, who dominated possession against Tauranga Sports and led 21-5 at the half-time break. The home side dug deep in the second spell and came back into contention.

However, the Mount defence rallied to take a 33-27 victory home over the Tauranga Harbour Bridge. Mount second five Kaea Hongara scored a brace of tries, touching down the ball in each half.

Whakarewarewa won 38-29 at Maramatanga Park over Te Puna with both teams scoring four tries.

Whaka wrapped up the Baywide Premier first round trophy with their hard-fought win.

Te Puke Sports cemented second place in the title race behind Whakarewarewa when they went on a try-scoring blitz against Rangataua, at Pirates headquarters.

Pirates No 8 Grady Forbes scored three tries in six minutes to set the platform for the Te Puke Sports 81-5 victory, with Kolinio Gonebale also dotting the ball down three times.

The early game at the Tauranga Domain was close at half time, with Mount Maunganui Development holding a narrow lead over their Tauranga Sports counterparts. The visitors cut loose in the second spell to post a 55-14 win.

The Marlins won across the board this weekend with the Mount Maunganui Rugby Club's Prems, Development and Colts teams all winning their games, and securing the bridge for another year in the Battle of the Bridge against Tauranga Sports. Photo / Supplied
Te Puke Sports Development beat Rangataua 40-24, with Te Puna getting past Whakarewarewa 31-19.

Colts teams to bank the win points on offer were Te Puke Sports, Mount Maunganui and Greerton Marist.

The tussle between two former Baywide contenders saw Rangiuru post a 20-12 win over Arataki in the WBOPRS Championship title race. Katikati were too strong for Papamoa, winning 38-7, while Eastern Districts beat the combined Judea/Matakana Island team 35-5.

Jordan Cup 2025 (WBOPRS Challenge Trophy)

2024 Holder – Tauranga Sports

Round One (22 March) Greerton Marist 49 Tauranga Sports 10

Round Two (29 March) Te Puna 24 Greerton Marist 22

Round Three (5 April) Te Puna the bye

Round Four (12 April) Tauranga Sports 42 Te Puna 36 (HT 22-17)

Round Five (26 April) Te Puke Sports 51 Tauranga Sports 21

Round Six (3 May) Te Puke Sports 28 Te Puna 19

Round Seven (10 May) Te Puke Sports 81 Rangataua 5

Next Challenge 24 May – Te Puke Sports v Mount Maunganui, Blake Park

BOPRU/WBOPRS Rugby Results 10 May 2025

Baywide Premier: Te Puke Sports 81 Rangataua 5, Whakarewarewa 38 Te Puna 29, Mount Maunganui 33 Tauranga Sports 27 Greerton Marist the bye.

Points Table (Provisional) Whakarewarewa 28, Te Puke Sports 26, Te Puna 19, Greerton Marist 17, Mount Maunganui 11, Tauranga Sports 10, Rangataua 0.

Baywide Development: Te Puke Sports 40 Rangataua 24, Te Puna 31 Whakarewarewa 19, Mount Maunganui 55 Tauranga Sports 55-14.

Baywide Colts: Te Puke Sports 76 Taupo 19, Mount Maunganui 65 Papamoa 14, Greerton Marist 31 Marist St Michael’s 14, Tauranga Sports v Te Teko no result posted.

WBOPRS Championship: Eastern Districts 35 Judea Combined 5, Rangiuru 20 Arataki 12, Katikati 38 Papamoa 7.

All draws and points tables can be found at www.boprugby.co.nz.

