Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Bay of Plenty average rent overtakes Auckland as priciest region

Harriet Laughton
By
5 mins to read
More working families with two incomes are struggling to keep up with rent hikes. Photo/123rf

More working families with two incomes are struggling to keep up with rent hikes. Photo/123rf

‘Families are drowning’ and using an entire income to pay the rent as the Bay of Plenty once again overtakes Auckland as the most expensive rental region. Harriet Laughton reports.

The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post